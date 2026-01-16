Dallas Pulse Earns First Ever Win in Franchise History against San Diego Mojo in Frisco

FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas PULSE secured a 3-1 victory against San Diego Mojo on Thursday, Jan.15, at Comerica Center in Frisco, earning the team's first-ever franchise win in their inaugural Major League Volleyball season.

Dallas PULSE fell short in the opening set, scoring 15-25, but responded with determination and power, winning the next three sets by scores of 25-16, 25-16, and 25-18.

Sofia Maldonado Diaz, Dallas PULSE outside hitter, recorded a double-double, leading the PULSE with 12 kills and 10 digs, posting a .276 hitting average. Outside hitter Mimi Colyer also contributed 12 kills, while middle blockers Layne Van Buskirk and Trisitin Savage anchored the net on both ends for the PULSE. Van Buskirk finished with nine kills and four blocks, while Savage added 10 kills and three blocks, earning Dallas PULSE Player of the Game.

"Tonight was amazing. It's our very first win for this franchise, for Dallas, and it's the best we've played as a team," said Dallas PULSE Head Coach Shannon Winzer. "When you watch us play and see the players having fun and enjoying the game, that team aspect comes a lot easier. When we're not getting the blocks, we're getting the digs, and having that many players running speed off a dig is huge."

For San Diego, outside hitter Grace Loberg led the Mojo with 12 kills on 39 attempts. Former SMU standout Maya Tabron tallied nine kills and 11 digs for San Diego. Middle blockers Kayla Caffey and Marin Crote chipped in eight kills on 15 swings, and seven kills on 18 attempts, for the Mojo.

San Diego jumped out to an early advantage, opening the match with a 4-0 run, and claiming the first set, 25-15, behind Loberg's four kills.

"I think we came out a bit flat," said Dallas PULSE middle blocker Layne Van Buskirk. "We reminded ourselves that we're at our best when we're having fun, and that really showed in the second set."

Dallas responded in the second set, finding its rhythm and pulling away for a 25-16 win. The PULSE totaled six blocks in the frame compared to San Diego's two.

The PULSE carried that momentum into the third set, holding the Mojo to a .143 hitting percentage en route to another 25-16 victory. Dallas entered the fourth set feeling "confident" and "in control," according to Van Buskirk, as the PULSE added four more blocks to close out the match, 25-18.

Throughout the match, the Dallas PULSE bench buzzed with energy and unity, showcasing the team's growing chemistry as players celebrated one another with every impressive dig, powerful kill, and ace.

Dallas will hit the road for their first away game of the season, traveling to Georgia to face the Atlanta Vibe on Jan. 22, at 6 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed on Victory+.

Dallas PULSE will return home on Feb. 5, at 7 p.m. CT to host the Omaha Supernovas at Comerica Center. Season and single-game tickets are available at dallaspulsevb.com.







