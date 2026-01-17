Atlanta Vibe Score 3-2 Comeback Win over Omaha Supernovas

January 16, 2026

The Atlanta Vibe reverse swept the Omaha Supernovas on the road Friday - climbing out from a 2-0 set deficit to win 3-2 in a thriller.

The win marked Atlanta's first victory on the road this season and Omaha's first loss of the 2026 Major League Volleyball campaign.

Omaha took the early lead with a back-and-forth first set, 25-23, and built on the advantage with a 25-17 win in the second set.

From there, Atlanta's attack went into overdrive with efficient sets and ferocious hits to combine with a stout defensive effort keyed with 18 blocks to win the final three sets 25-20, 25-22 and 15-6.

Outside Hitter Leah Edmond continued her dominant all-around play this season - leading the Vibe with 21 kills, 12 digs, three blocks and an ace.

Opposite Hitter Anna Dixon put in maximum effort on both sides of the ball with 14 digs, 12 kills, three blocks, two assists and an ace while Middle Blocker Raven Colvin was a stalwart at the net with seven blocks and six kills to go with two aces.

Vibe rookie Setter Averi Carlson came in during the third set and sparked an immediate impact with 32 assists and seven digs.

Middle Blocker Khori Louis scored the decisive block and final point to send Atlanta to a win and a 2-1 overall record.

Atlanta continues the road trip at the San Diego Mojo on January 18. The Vibe return to Gas South Arena on January 22 against the Dallas Pulse.







