Fury Back Home on Saturday against Indy

Published on January 16, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Looking to bounce back from a pair of close losses, the Columbus Fury return home to Nationwide Arena to host the Indy Ignite on Saturday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m.

The Fury opened the season with a big road win over Atlanta but since then have lost two very tightly contested matches. In the home opener, Columbus lost a four-set match to Omaha but every set was decided by three or fewer points. Last time out, the Fury went to Grand Rapids and battled to five sets before coming up just short.

The biggest strength for the Fury so far this season has been blocking, with double-digit blocks in all three matches this season. Columbus leads Major League Volleyball with 47 total blocks and the Fury have held opponents to a .179 hitting percentage. The Fury set a franchise record with 17 blocks against Omaha and followed it up with the 16 more in the match at Grand Rapids.

THE SERIES

This is the fifth meeting between the Columbus Fury and the Indy Ignite, with the Ignite holding a 3-1 advantage in the all-time series. The Ignite joined MLV last season and won the first three matches in the series before the Fury won the finale.

THE OPPONENT

Indy Ignite are in the midst of a three-match road swing to open the season, with their home opener scheduled for January 24. The Ignite are led by head coach Lauren Bertoacci, who most-recently served as the head coach of Swiss powerhouse Viteos NUC and is currently the head coach of the Swiss Women's National Team. A pair of Ignite players were named to the MLV Preseason All-League Team - opposite hitter Azhani Tealer and outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh. Tealer was an All-MLV First-Team choice in 2025 after ranking third in the league in kills and points, sixth in blocks, seventh in kill percentage and 10th in service aces. Member-Meneh was on her way to earning all-league plaudits when an injury cut short her season.

BLOCK PARTY

Through the first three matches, the Columbus Fury lead Major League Volleyball in total blocks, while Fury middle blocker Regan Pittman-Nelson is also the current league leader in blocks. With a league-high 47 total blocks, the Fury are averaging 3.62 blocks per set. In the narrow loss to Omaha, Columbus set a franchise record with 17 total blocks. Pittman-Nelson has 14 total blocks, which ranks first in the league and 1.08 blocks per set, which is good for second.

THE FURY RETURNERS

Megan Lush, Raina Terry and Abby Walker - all Ohio natives - return for another season with the Columbus Fury in 2026. The duo of Terry and Walker were drafted in 2024 and played big roles for the Fury as rookies last season.

Terry made an immediate impact, finishing second on the team with 2.55 kills per set (194 kills) and 3.11 points per set (236) after being selected with the 11th overall pick. Walker led the team in blocks and hitting percentage after being taken with the 32nd overall pick.

Lush, the two-time team captain and 2025 MLV All-Star, had another great all-around season for the Fury in 2025, finishing with 163 kills, 220 digs, 22 blocks and nine service aces.

THE NEWCOMERS

The Columbus Fury signed several high-impact free agents in August, adding more experience and size to the roster. Among those free agents is setter Ashley Evans - an Ohio native - who played last season for Bergamo in the Italian league after being the MLV assists leader during the league's inaugural season in 2024.

Another standout signing is libero Aleksandra Jegdic, who was a member of the 2022 World Championship winning Serbian national team. She is a highly experienced professional, with 15 years of experience across Europe.

Additionally, the Fury added opposite Taylor Fricano, middle blocker Rachel Gomez, setter Audrey Pak and middle blocker Regan Pittman in August. Columbus later signed middle blocker Rainelle Jones, an MLV veteran and Fury fan favorite from the 2024 season, outside hitter Jaelyn Hodge, libero Kamaile Hiapo and opposite Kashauna Williams.

THE ROOKIES

With a plan of adding "point scorers" to the roster during the 2025 MLV Draft, the Columbus Fury did just that by adding Flormarie Heredia Colon (Miami), Maya Winterhoff (App State) and free agent Akasha Anderson (Purdue). Heredia Colon, an outside hitter from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, led the NCAA in kills as a senior in 2025 and set the Miami record for career kills. Winterhoff, a middle blocker, led the Sun Belt in hitting percentage for a third-consecutive season in 2025, while Anderson, an outside hitter, was named All-Big Ten Second Team in her final collegiate season.

