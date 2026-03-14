Columbus Drops Match at Dallas

Published on March 13, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Columbus Fury News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Columbus Fury made their first trip to the state of Texas in franchise history, but were swept by the Dallas Pulse, 25-17, 25-19, 26-24, on Friday night at Comerica Center.

Akash Anderson had a solid offensive night to lead the Fury, finishing with 11 kills and a .360 hitting percentage while adding six digs and one ace. Raina Terry finished with seven kills, three digs and one block.

Regan Pittman-Nelson added six kills and a block, while Jaelyn Hodge had five kills on six swings and Megan Lush finished with five kills.

Audrey Pak recorded a double-double with 27 assists and a team-high 10 digs.

The Fury dropped the opening set 25-17, despite a solid all-around set from Pak with eight assists, four digs, two kills and one block. Dallas used an early 6-0 run to grab a 7-3 lead in the set and never looked back. Columbus was held to an .024 hitting percentage and trailed for the majority of the set.

Dallas took the second set, 25-19, despite a strong rally by Columbus late in the set. The Pulse took an early lead and were up most of the way, before the Fury battled back to tie the set at 19 apiece. But from that point it was all Dallas as they finished on a 6-0 run to take the set.

The third and final set was even closer than the second, as the Fury had set point but were unable to close it out. Dallas overcame the late deficit and finished out the sweep with a 26-24 win.

Up Next

The Fury head to Indianapolis next week to face the Indy Ignite on Thursday, March 19 at 8 p.m. ET. The next home match will be against the Orlando Valkyries on Tuesday, March 24 at 7 p.m. ET. To purchase tickets, click here, email columbusfury@columbusfury.com or call 614-380-FURY (3879).







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 13, 2026

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