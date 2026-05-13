Columbus Fury Announce Ángel Pérez Will Not Return as Head Coach

Published on May 12, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Columbus Fury News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury have announced that Ángel Pérez will not return as head coach for the 2027 season.

The Columbus Fury sincerely thank Ángel Pérez for his service and dedication to the organization. Throughout his time with the club, Pérez helped guide the Fury both on and off the court while contributing to the continued growth of professional volleyball in Columbus. The organization wishes him success in the next chapter of his career.







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