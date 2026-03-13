Game Preview: San Diego Mojo at Orlando Valkyries: March 14, 2026

Published on March 13, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







Game 16: San Diego Mojo (7-8) at Orlando Valkyries (8-9)

Saturday, March 14, 2026 | 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET

Addition Financial Arena | Orlando, Fla.

Tune In

The game will broadcast live on KUSI and stream on Samsung TV Plus and YouTube.

Shawn Davison (play-by-play) and Kele Eveland (analyst) will be on the call.

MATCH NOTES | STATS

MATCHUP STORYLINES

Mojo Carry Momentum Into Road Match: The San Diego Mojo enter the contest having won six of their last eight matches as they continue their push during the second half of the season. Meanwhile, the Orlando Valkyries have dropped seven of their last 10 contests and three of their last four overall. Orlando is also just 2-7 at home this season and has won one of its last eight matches in Orlando.

Venegas Nears Historic Milestone: Mojo libero Shara Venegas enters the match just four digs shy of 1,000 career Major League Volleyball digs. She would become only the second player in league history to reach the milestone and the first to accomplish the feat with a single team.

Mojo Success on the Road in Orlando: San Diego has historically played well in Orlando, posting a 3-1 record on the Valkyries' home court.

Orlando Without Reigning MVP: The Valkyries continue to play without reigning league MVP Brittany Abercrombie, who has missed the team's last 10 matches due to injury.

Defense vs. Service Pressure: San Diego leads Major League Volleyball in digs per set (17.84) and ranks second in opponent hitting efficiency (.217), while Orlando leads the league in both total service aces (85) and aces per set (1.21).

Close Series History: Orlando holds a narrow 5-4 edge in the all-time series and won the only meeting between the teams this season, a four-set match in San Diego on Jan. 11.

History of Five-Set Battles: Five of the nine all-time meetings between the teams have gone the distance, with the Mojo winning four of those five-set matches.

SAN DIEGO MOJO OUTLOOK

Mojo Continue Midseason Push: San Diego enters the match at 7-8 after last Saturday's four-set loss against the Atlanta Vibe, continuing a competitive stretch as the season moves past its midpoint. The Mojo had won six of their previous seven matches before the loss and remain firmly in the mix in the league standings while preparing for back-to-back road matches before returning home.

Loberg Leading the Charge: Grace Loberg continues to be one of Major League Volleyball's most productive all-around players. She ranks sixth in the league in total points (203) and eighth in total kills (167) while sitting ninth in points per set (3.44) and 10th in kills per set (2.83). Loberg also contributes defensively, ranking seventh in total digs (193) and eighth in digs per set (3.27), while adding 11 service aces, tied for seventh in the league.

Monserez Driving the Offense: Setter Marlie Monserez continues to orchestrate the Mojo offense, ranking fourth in Major League Volleyball with 612 total assists and sixth in assists per set (10.03). She also contributes across multiple phases, ranking eighth in total digs (188) and ninth in digs per set, while leading the league in hitting efficiency (43.0%) and ranking sixth in hitting percentage (45.2%), highlighting her ability to contribute beyond distribution.

Venegas Anchors the Defense: Libero Shara Venegas remains the defensive backbone for San Diego. She leads Major League Volleyball in digs per set (3.97) and ranks third overall with 238 total digs, providing consistent serve receive and helping fuel the Mojo's transition attack.

Front Row Efficiency: Middle blocker McKenna Vicini continues to provide stability at the net, ranking ninth in the league in hitting efficiency (32.1%) while also sitting 10th in blocks per set (0.51). Her presence has helped anchor the Mojo front row both offensively and defensively.

Grote's All-Around Impact: Middle blocker Marin Grote continues to contribute across several categories for San Diego. She ranks 10th in total blocks (25) while also sitting tied for seventh in total service aces (11) and tied for sixth in aces per set (0.21), giving the Mojo another versatile threat along the front line.

Defense Driving Success: San Diego leads Major League Volleyball in digs per set at 17.84 per frame, more than a full dig ahead of Grand Rapids Rise (16.50) in second. The Mojo also rank second in total digs with 1,088 across 61 sets, just four behind league leader Orlando Valkyries, which has recorded 1,092 digs in 70 sets. San Diego's defensive pressure extends beyond digging, as the Mojo also rank second in the league in opponent hitting efficiency, holding teams to a .217 clip.

ORLANDO VALKYRIES OUTLOOK

Defending Champions Navigating Midseason Stretch: The Orlando Valkyries, the defending Major League Volleyball champions, enter the matchup with an 8-9 record and looking to regain momentum after dropping three of their last four matches. Orlando is coming off back-to-back sweep losses, falling at home to the Dallas Pulse before a road defeat Thursday against the Indy Ignite.

Abercrombie Absence Looms Large: Reigning league MVP Brittany Abercrombie, an opposite from Carlsbad, California, has missed the Valkyries' last 10 matches due to injury. Her absence has been a key storyline for Orlando as the team works to maintain its offensive production without the league's most valuable player from last season.

League's Most Dangerous Serving Team: Orlando continues to be one of the most aggressive serving teams in Major League Volleyball, leading the league with 85 total service aces while also ranking first in aces per set at 1.21.

Foster Setting the Pace from the Service Line: Middle blocker Natalie Foster leads Major League Volleyball with 36 service aces and also tops the league in aces per set at 0.58, making her one of the most dangerous servers in the league.

Front-Row Presence: Middle blocker Kaz Brown has been a force at the net for the Valkyries, ranking third in the league with 36 total blocks while also sitting seventh in blocks per set at 0.63.

Defense Anchored by Pušić: Libero Tedora Pušić leads the league in total digs with 248 and ranks fifth in digs per set at 3.54, providing stability in serve receive and anchoring Orlando's backcourt defense.

Balanced Offensive Options: Outside hitter Charitie Luper ranks 10th in the league with 175 total points and eighth in points per set at 3.50, while setter Chompoo Guedpard directs the offense with 544 total assists, ranking fifth in the league and averaging 10.07 assists per set.







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 13, 2026

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