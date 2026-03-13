No. 1 Ignite Make More History with Latest Victory

FISHERS, Ind. - Each night they play in 2026, the first place Indy Ignite seem to set new standards. Toppling defending Major League Volleyball champion Orlando in straight sets tonight at Fishers Event Center extended the Ignite's win streak to eight, the third longest in league annals. It also pushed Indy's overall record to 14-2- the best start in MLV history.

Another explosive attack, particularly late in each set, launched the Ignite to victory by scores of 25-20, 25-22 and 25-17. Indy compiled a sensational 49.5% hitting percentage and 38.1% kill efficiency, both season highs. Four players scored in double figures, another well-rounded effort coordinated by setter Mia Tuaniga's 43 assists (a sizzling 14.3 per set average) as the Ignite closed out their fifth sweep of the year.

"We had great composure today, I thought," Ignite head coach Lauren Bertolacci said. "It was a difficult game. They changed their lineups a lot, they did a few things pretty good, they served really well. We had a little bit of trouble there, but we were very composed and we were able to play our game around that."

"Very happy with that 50% kill," Bertolacci added. "I would like to see that more often. It was a really great attacking game from the whole team. If we can keep that offensive pressure up and it's not always going to be easy to get that 50%, but we're definitely aiming to keep it high and win games."

The relentless Indy attack drew praise from Orlando coach Amy Pauly, whose team lost to the Ignite for the third straight time in 2026 and fell to 8-9 this season.

"What the Ignite do so well is that there's not just one player," Pauly said. "They have weapons everywhere on the floor, so you have to be really aggressive from the service line to try to get them out of their rhythm and try to make Tuaniga run around a lot and make it hard for her to set the offense.

"With Indy specifically, we wanted to shut Lydia Martyn down," Pauly continued. "We think when Lydia gets shut down, it makes things harder for everybody else. And she had a fantastic night. After that, it was just, can we serve tough and get them out of rhythm, which I think we did exceptionally well in the second set and then just couldn't close out for us."

Indy's attack wore down Orlando in each set. The opening frame was tied at 17 until the Ignite went on an 8-3 run to close it out, keyed by two kills and a block from opposite hitter Camryn Hannah. Outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh paced the Ignite with six kills and a block in the set, with middle blocker Martyn a perfect 4-for-4 in kill attempts.

The Valkyries marched to an 18-14 lead in the second set, forcing Bertolacci to use a timeout. She inserted opposite hitter Azhani Tealer into the lineup at that point and the 2025 All-MLV First Team selection responded to the task, igniting her team by scoring four of Indy's next six points during an 8-1 run. A pair of Martyn kills terminated the set and put Indy ahead 2-0.

"When you haven't played for a second and you're on the bench, you kind of realize how fun it is to be out there," said Tealer, whose playing time was limited the past six matches as she recovers from an ankle injury. "I just wanted to have fun because I missed being out there, so just going in there and having a little fun and changing the energy and hopefully going back and winning the set. So, we did that."

The third set followed a similar pattern. The teams were locked at 15 when the Ignite tide swept the Valkyries away with a 10-2 outburst for game, set and match. Five Indy players - Tuaniga, Martyn, Tealer, Member-Meneh and outside hitter Anna DeBeer - each contributed to the run as all 10 points were generated by the Ignite offense.

DeBeer wound up the leading match scorer with 14 points (11 kills, three blocks). Member-Meneh added 13 points (12 kills, one block) and Tealer had 11 points (10 kills, one block) in just 1.5 sets of action. Martyn scored all 10 of her points on kills, using just 13 attempts in an error-free night (76.9% kill percentage and efficiency).

"It felt great," Martyn said. "We've been really working hard in the gym, just to clean up a little technique stuff, and it's slowly getting there. ... To be honest, this (kills percentage) number, it's very surprising because I never really look at these, but I am proud of myself for that."

The Ignite head to Omaha for a match with the Supernovas at 8 p.m. ET Saturday that airs on the Roku Sports Channel. Indy's next home match is March 19 against Columbus. For ticket information, visit IndyIgniteVB.com.







