Ignite Keep Burning Opponents, Stretch Win Streak to Seven

FISHERS, Ind. - The Indy Ignite continue lighting Major League Volleyball on fire. After downing Grand Rapids in four sets at Fishers Event Center, Indy has now strung together seven straight wins and pushed its league-leading record to a sizzling 13-2.

The latest victory was by no means easy. Despite playing its second match in as many days, Grand Rapids battled throughout and even mounted a comeback to take the opening set 25-23. Indy re-established its presence the rest of the way, winning three straight by scores of 25-18, 25-22 and 25-20 to equal their entire regular-season win total from a year ago just past halfway through the 2026 season.

Ignite head coach Lauren Bertolacci admitted it wasn't her team's most outstanding effort but it was enough to grind out the win and drop the Rise to 5-10.

"I would not say that was our cleanest, smoothest, most flow-state game that I've ever seen," Bertolacci said, "so it is important that we're able to win through those situations. I like that we just kind of stuck in there and kept going and showed that mental aptitude that we are looking for all the time."

It's been a recurring theme in Bertolacci's first season at the Ignite helm: find ways to win even when you're not hitting on all cylinders. Libero Elena Scott, who set a season high with 17 digs and was her team's most effective passer in the match (75% positive receptions, 54% perfect receptions), said it's winning in these types of situations that will prove beneficial when the pressure amps up in the postseason.

"I feel like it wasn't our cleanest match, but a win is a win and that's what Lauren was saying after the game," Scott said. "Even though it might feel rough at times, or being put in uncomfortable situations, it can really help you in the long run when it comes to the end of the season-whether you can pull it out or not in those tough situations."

Indy looked as if it might roll to victory early, jumping to leads of 7-1 and 19-14 in the opening set before the Rise rallied to score nine of the final 12 points to take a 1-0 advantage. Set two was knotted at 15 until outside hitter Kayla Lund sparked a 10-3 Ignite outburst, scoring half of those points herself as Indy evened the battle at a set apiece.

A five-point Ignite run - three coming on a pair of kills and a block from middle blocker Alexandra Botezat - gave Indy a 21-16 lead in the third set that they wouldn't relinquish, holding strong for the 25-22 win that put them a set away from clinching the match.

That came in the fourth set when Indy broke away from an 18-18 deadlock and finished with a 7-2 blast. Opposite hitter Camryn Hannah led Indy with six kills in the set, with Lund adding five.

Outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh led Ignite scorers in the match with 15 kills (seven in the second set alone) and a block. Lund totaled 13 points all on kills, Botezat had 12 points (seven kills, four blocks and a service ace) and Hannah gave Indy four scorers in double figures with 10 kills and a block. Setter Mia Tuaniga notched her third double-double in the past four matches with 50 assists and 12 digs.

For Botezat, the 6-foot-6 free-agent signee from Italy, it was her best match of the season. Seeing extensive playing time for the first time in a month, she hit with 63.6% success on 54.5% efficiency. She cited the competitive Ignite practices for keeping her sharp when her number is called to play.

"I'm happy," Botezat said with a smile. "I work every day (for) moments like this, but being in a team like ours, it's really easy to get to the court and be great. Because, as Lauren said, we are working a lot on our mindset, and I think in each game we can see how our mood can help us more than our volleyball skills. That's really a great thing.

"Every day (in practice), we try to be locked in as during the games," Botezat added, "so it's not like getting to the court on the game day and just being ready for it. It is something that we have to work every day to be ready, and it's something that is happening."

The Ignite finish a three-match homestand Thursday when reigning MLV champion Orlando (8-8) visits. The Ignite have already defeated the Valkyries twice this season. The 7 p.m. ET match is designated as Indiana Forever Night, with Indiana natives able to purchase tickets at a 20% discount. Young fans can also arrive early for a Touch-a-Truck experience at Forum Credit Union Plaza in front of Fishers Event Center. A variety of cool vehicles will be available for children sit in, honk horns and learn what powers them. For ticket information, visit IndyIgniteVB.com.







