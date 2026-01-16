Supernovas Announce Diane Mendenhall as Co-Owner, Appoint Nebraska National Champion Amanda Sjuts as President-In-Waiting

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas are excited to announce Diane Mendenhall as a new Co-Owner of the franchise and welcome Amanda (Gates) Sjuts to the organization as Special Advisor to the President and President-In-Waiting. Mendenhall, who currently serves as President, will continue in that role through the 2026 season before transitioning to Franchise Advisor. Sjuts will then step into the role of President, ushering in the next era of Supernovas front office leadership.

Mendenhall becomes the first woman co-owner in franchise history, a milestone that also makes the Supernovas the fourth team in Major League Volleyball with a woman holding an ownership stake, joining the Atlanta Vibe, Dallas Pulse and the Northern Cal franchise set to debut in 2027.

As one of the foundational leaders since the Supernovas' inception in July 2023, Mendenhall has spearheaded the organization from the ground up to become the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, highlighted by two consecutive seasons in which Omaha led the globe in pro volleyball attendance. A native of Ogallala, Nebraska, Mendenhall worked for 20 years at the University of Nebraska in several administrative leadership positions, including 12 years in Husker Athletics. She became just the third NCAA volleyball Director of Operations when then-head coach John Cook hired her as part of his first-ever staff in Lincoln prior to the 2000 season. Cook would later reunite with Mendenhall, joining the franchise as Co-Owner and General Manager in August earlier this year.

"When we launched the Supernovas, we were truly building the airplane while flying it - chasing a dream that had never been successfully realized before in the United States. Looking back, I am incredibly proud of what this organization has become and the role it has played in shaping the future of our sport as a global leader in professional volleyball," Mendenhall said.

"I am deeply grateful to our ownership group, especially Danny White and Kirk Thompson, for believing in this vision from day one and trusting us to build something meaningful. I'm equally thankful for our exceptional front office staff, coaches, and human performance team, whose talent, creativity, and relentless work ethic are unmatched in the industry. None of this would be possible without the foundation set by two of my mentors, Terry Pettit and John Cook. What they built at Nebraska Volleyball showed all of us what true excellence, commitment, and a championship culture look like in our sport.

"I could not be more confident in Amanda - I have known her since she was in high school. She knows what it takes to win - she's lived it. From her success as a collegiate and professional athlete to her experience coaching and working in the corporate business space, she is exceptionally well prepared to lead this franchise. She will guide the Supernovas with tremendous expertise, heart, passion, and drive, and I can't wait to see where she takes us next."

Sjuts joins the franchise as a homegrown Husker, playing for the Nebraska volleyball program under Cook from 2005 to 2008. The Columbus native and middle blocker was part of the most successful senior class in program history as NU went 127-8 in those four seasons, highlighted by Nebraska's 2006 national championship, where Sjuts recorded two key blocks to erase a third-set deficit against Stanford. Sjuts moved into a starting role during her senior season in 2008, becoming a team tri-captain alongside Jordan Larson and Rachel Schwartz Culwell, and leading NU with 1.14 blocks per set.

"I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve, lead and make an impact on the Supernovas and the sport of professional volleyball," Sjuts said. "From wearing the Husker jersey to playing professionally to coaching, volleyball has been instrumental in shaping who I am. I am excited to give back to the game that has given me so much and honored to represent this trailblazing league, franchise, team and NovasNation as the next president of the Supernovas."

"From the very beginning, Diane has been at the heart of building the Supernovas into a world leader in professional volleyball," Supernovas owner Danny White said. "Her vision, leadership and willingness to take on the unknown helped create what did not exist before, and in doing so, established this franchise as a cornerstone of Major League Volleyball's rise as the premier professional league in the world. We are incredibly grateful for everything she has done to shape this organization and proud to have her continue with us as a Co-Owner and Advisor. As we look ahead, we are equally excited about Amanda and the future she represents for this franchise."

"I have had the privilege of working with Diane since the earliest days of this franchise, and I have watched her help build the Supernovas into a global leader in our sport," Co-Owner Kirk Thompson said. "What she helped create here has not only defined this organization but has also helped elevate Major League Volleyball as it continues its ascent as the world's leading professional volleyball league. Her impact on this team, MLV and this sport cannot be overstated. We are thankful she will remain part of our leadership moving forward, and we are confident that Amanda is ready to carry this vision into the next chapter of Supernovas history."

Following her collegiate career, Sjuts played one professional season in Spain before returning to the United States to enter the coaching ranks. In the fall of 2010, she joined the staff at Creighton as a volunteer assistant coach, helping the Bluejays finish as one of the country's top blocking teams during her tenure through 2014.

In her previous roles at Farm Credit Services of America and the University of Nebraska Foundation, Sjuts drove enterprise programs and strategies while overseeing the development, execution, and implementation of scalable change tools and processes to advance organization-wide initiatives. She coached leaders and teams, strengthened organizational engagement, and served as a trusted strategic partner. Sjuts architected and delivered comprehensive leadership development programs designed to elevate both individual and organizational performance.

Amanda and her husband, Anthony, reside in Omaha with their four children.







