Atlanta Vibe Top San Diego, 3-1, on the Road

Published on March 7, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

The Atlanta Vibe beat the San Diego Mojo 3-1 on the road Saturday through a stout defensive effort of 11 combined blocks and the first 2026 double-double from Outside Hitter Taylor Smith, who scored a season-high 14 kills and added 15 digs.

The Vibe took the early lead with a 25-21 opening set win behind six kills from Smith.

The Mojo tied the proceedings up 1-1 with a 25-17 win in the second set.

Outside Hitter Leah Edmond led Atlanta to a 25-19 victory in the third set to make it 2-1 with six kills and a block.

The Vibe closed out the match with a 25-23 win in the fourth set through Smith's final five kills and three team blocks.

Edmond led the team with 18 kills, her ninth match of the season with over 15 kills, while adding 14 digs and two blocks.

Smith added a block and an ace to her double-double total to complement a standout defensive performance from Middle Blocker Phoebe Awoleye, who finished with four blocks, seven kills and four digs of her own.

Rookie Setter Averi Carlson racked up 47 assists, eight digs, one kill and one block - her sixth effort of the season with over 40 assists in a match.

Atlanta returns home for the team's next match against the Grand Rapids Rise on Friday, March 13 at 7 pm ET.







