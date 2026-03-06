Atlanta Vibe Travel to Face San Diego Saturday
Published on March 6, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)
Atlanta Vibe News Release
The Atlanta Vibe are back on the road Saturday, March 7 to face the San Diego Mojo.
Atlanta is coming off a 2-3 loss against the Dallas Pulse on March 1 and has split the season series, 1-1, with the Mojo to this point.
The Vibe (6-7) and Mojo (7-7) share several familiarities. The Vibe will face former players Middle Blocker Karis Watson, Setter Marlie Monserez and Middle Blocker McKenna Vicini. Vibe Head Coach Kayla Banwarth and Mojo Head Coach Alisha
Glass Childress were teammates on the United States Olympic Volleyball Team that earned a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Atlanta Libero Elli McKissock and Monserez both hail from Windermere, Florida and were teammates at the University of Florida in 2020 and 2021.
The Vibe meet the Mojo Saturday at 9 PM ET. The match will stream on YouTube.
