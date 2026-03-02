Atlanta Vibe Fall Just Short to Dallas, 3-2, as Edmond Hits 1,000 Career Kills

Published on March 1, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







The Atlanta Vibe fell just short to the Dallas Pulse in five sets Sunday, 3-2, as Outside Hitter Leah Edmond achieved the 1,000 kills milestone for her Major League Volleyball career.

"Yeah that was another tough one, another tough loss. Dallas is a good team and they're well-coached," Atlanta Vibe Head Coach Kayla Banwarth said. "We gave them a few too many freebies and made it a little bit harder on ourselves than it needed to be."

Dallas jumped out to an early lead with a 25-21 win in the first set.

Atlanta battled back in an extra points set to tie it up, 1-1, with a 29-27 victory behind Edmond's seven kills and one block.

Dallas took the third set, 25-21, to make it 2-1 before a furious comeback in set four for the Vibe.

Atlanta overcame a 16-9 deficit to tie it back up, 2-2, with a 25-21 set win. Edmond put the offense on her back, racking up eight kills to complement five kills from Opposite Hitter Anna Dixon.

Banwarth highlighted that set as a building block and a "glimpse of good" when the Vibe are consistent.

"When we go on a run like that, that tells me we should be beating a lot of teams by a lot of points. We played a lot of really good, consistent, high-level volleyball in that stretch and we were scrappy on defense and aggressive on offense," Banwarth said. "All the things we need to do to win games."

Atlanta found timely offense throughout the night around Edmond from Dixon (13 kills), Outside Hitter Taylor Smith (12 kills) and a two-way impact from Middle Blocker Phoebe Awoleye (eight kills, four blocks and an ace).

Awoleye, who started her fourth match in a row, credited the team's scouting, coaching and trusting herself for the rhythm she's in.

"I think I've gotten more comfortable as time goes on, just playing and being free," Awoleye said.

The Pulse sealed the victory with a 15-10 result in the fifth and final set.

Edmond, the first player in Major League Volleyball to reach 1,000 kills, reflected on her accomplishment with gratitude for her teammates who have encouraged her to swing away at the ball since she first stepped on the court as a pro.

"I just want to continue to get better and better. Yes, it's a time of reflection, but also it's just the beginning," Edmond said. "We're just getting started, this league is just getting started. I hope to have a whole lot more kills and hope to continue helping my team try to win."

She finished the match with 22 kills, three blocks, six digs, an ace and an assist.

Atlanta takes to the road for the team's next match against the San Diego Mojo on Saturday, March 7 at 9 pm ET.







