Londot Stays Hot, Supernovas Fall to League-Leading Indy

Published on March 1, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release









Emily Londot huddles with the Omaha Supernovas

(Omaha Supernovas) Emily Londot huddles with the Omaha Supernovas(Omaha Supernovas)

FISHERS, Ind. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, received another stellar showing from opposite Emily Londot, who recorded a match-high 19 points, but after Omaha (7-8) won the first set, the league-leading Indy Ignite (12-2) responded for a 17-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-13 victory Sunday afternoon at Fishers Event Center in front of 4,483.

The Ohio State product capped a standout week with 17 kills on a .289 hitting percentage, adding an ace and a solo block. Combined with her performance Thursday against Atlanta, Londot totaled 35 points on 33 kills with a .310 hitting percentage, along with 17 digs, one ace and one block across the two matches. Outside hitter Reagan Cooper also reached double figures with 10 kills, adding eight digs and two assists. Brooke Nuneviller tallied four kills and a block, while teammates Norah TeBrake and Sarah Parsons each added a kill in relief duty.

Rookie middle blocker Kiara Reinhardt continued to show why she is one of the most efficient hitters in MLV, finishing with six kills on 10 swings with just one error for a .500 hitting percentage. She also recorded a match-high three blocks and added two digs. Toyosi Onabanjo started slow but registered all six of her kills in the final two sets, along with an ace for seven total points.

Setter Sydney Hilley dished out 32 assists and added six digs, while contributing offensively with five kills on seven attacks, two aces and a block. Libero Elena Oglivie recorded double-figure digs for the third straight match with 12.

The Supernovas finished with a .252 hitting percentage and totaled four aces, seven blocks, 37 digs, 43 assists and 50 kills.

Indy's offense led the way with a .374 team hitting percentage, including four players in double figures. Former Louisville standout Anna DeBeer matched Londot with 19 points, while Kayla Lund and opposite Camryn Hannah each added 14. Middle blocker Lydia Martyn finished with 10 points, including nine kills on a .312 hitting percentage. As a team, the Ignite totaled four aces, seven blocks, 52 digs and 56 assists.

The Supernovas will use a six-day break to prepare for their next match against the Grand Rapids Rise on Saturday, March 7, at Van Andel Arena. First serve is set for 6 p.m. CST in Grand Rapids. The match will be streamed on the Roku Sports Channel and broadcast on the Supernovas Radio Network.

Key Notes

Londot recorded double-digit kills for the third straight match and for the sixth time in the last eight contests.

Omaha's six team blocks in the second set tied for the second-most blocks in a single set in franchise history.

Reinhardt's .500 hitting percentage Sunday raised her season mark to .380 on 163 attempts, ranking fourth among the league's top 10 in total attacks. She finished the week hitting .545 with 13 kills on 22 swings and just one error.

Hilley's five kills and two aces both marked season highs.

The Supernovas' 37 digs were the fewest in a match in franchise history.

Sunday's loss marked Omaha's first defeat at Fishers Event Center (3-1).

Indy's .374 team hitting percentage was the highest allowed in franchise history, while Lund's .650 clip ranks as the second-highest individual hitting percentage by a Supernovas opponent.

Set 1: An error from each team opened the match before Leketor Member-Meneh and Londot traded kills. After another pair of service errors, Hannah and Blake Mohler recorded a kill apiece to give Indy an early 6-4 lead. DeBeer sided out, but a service error by the Ignite led to a Hilley ace. Londot's tip found the floor between Indy defenders to cap a 3-0 run and give the Supernovas an 8-7 edge heading into the first media timeout. Consecutive Omaha hitting errors tied the set at 9 before the Supernovas mounted another 3-0 run behind two Indy errors and a Londot block. The Ignite answered with a 3-1 run that included a Member-Meneh kill. Cooper and DeBeer traded points before Cooper and Nuneviller posted kills to give Omaha a 16-13 lead at the second media timeout. The Supernovas extended the run to four on a Hilley kill, but a service error ended the surge. Nuneviller's free-ball push found the floor for a point, but DeBeer answered with a swing through the block. Londot's crosscourt shot produced another Omaha point before Nuneviller did the same to force an Ignite timeout at 20-15. Hilley's tip found the floor again to stretch the run, but DeBeer tooled the block to side out. Reinhardt clipped the end line for a middle kill. After the teams traded service errors, Londot closed the set with back-to-back overpass kills to give Omaha a decisive 25-17 opening-set win.

The Supernovas hit .407 in the set with one block and one ace. Londot led the way with six kills on a .444 hitting percentage. Indy was held to a .200 clip, with DeBeer recording four kills on eight swings.

Set 2: Hilley kept the momentum rolling with an ace to open the set. Londot and Hannah added two kills apiece before a Cooper kill and Hilley block pushed Omaha ahead 5-4. Mohler answered with a middle kill, and Lund's first swing gave the Ignite a 6-5 lead. Onabanjo executed the slide for a kill. Lund's tip found a hole in the block before Cooper answered. Martyn's quick kill off a Tuaniga set gave Indy an 8-7 lead at the first media timeout. Reinhardt's block tied the set at 8. DeBeer followed with a back-row kill, and a Nuneviller attack error pushed Indy ahead. Martyn converted an overpass to force an Omaha timeout at 11-8. The Supernovas responded with a 3-0 run, fueled by back-to-back Reinhardt blocks to tie the set at 11. Hannah stopped the momentum with a kill, but a Nuneviller block and Londot kill gave Omaha a 13-12 edge. DeBeer sided out, and a Tuaniga kill put Indy back in front. Mohler's slide and a DeBeer block extended the Ignite run to four and a 16-13 lead at the second media timeout. After a service error, Parsons recorded a block and Londot tied the set at 16 with an ace down the line. Two Lund kills pushed Indy ahead by two. Consecutive Martyn kills and a Hannah block stretched the lead to 23-19, forcing another Omaha timeout. Back-to-back Ignite errors brought Omaha within one, but Hannah delivered to give Indy set point. TeBrake recorded a back-row kill before a Reinhardt service error sealed a 25-22 Ignite win to even the match at one set apiece.

Omaha hit .071 in the set but recorded six blocks and two aces. Londot led the team with three kills. Indy hit .308 with two blocks, with Hannah, Martyn and Lund each recording four kills.

Set 3: Reinhardt opened the set with a middle kill before a DeBeer block and Mohler kill gave Indy the early edge. Nuneviller converted an overpass, and Londot and Onabanjo traded points with DeBeer and setter Mia Tuaniga. Back-to-back kills from Lund and Martyn gave Indy momentum, but a Hilley tip and Hannah error tied the set at 6. Martyn and Londot added kills before Hannah delivered for an 8-7 Ignite lead at the first media timeout. Cooper sided out with a cut shot. DeBeer and Hannah responded with consecutive kills to extend the lead to 10-8. Londot tooled the block to end the run, but a Mohler kill and a Londot error pushed the margin to three. Omaha responded out of a timeout with kills from Londot, Onabanjo and Hilley to tie the set at 12. Indy answered with two Mohler blocks, a DeBeer ace and a Lund kill to build a 16-12 lead at the second media timeout. Lund extended the run before Parsons and Onabanjo scored back-to-back points to cut the deficit. Londot added two more kills, but Lund kept Indy ahead 20-17. Cooper sided out before Reinhardt and Londot combined for consecutive points to pull Omaha within 21-20. A Reinhardt service error and a DeBeer kill pushed the lead back to three. Onabanjo responded with a slide kill, but DeBeer delivered again - including an ace to close the set - for a 25-21 Ignite win and a 2-1 match lead.

Omaha hit .372 in the set but did not record a block or ace. Londot led with seven kills. Indy hit .459 with three blocks and two aces, with DeBeer posting eight points.

Set 4: An error from each side opened the set before a Martyn block and Hannah overpass kill gave Indy a 3-1 lead. Cooper tooled the block to pull Omaha within one, but a Mohler kill, Hannah ace and DeBeer kill fueled a 3-0 run and a 7-3 Ignite advantage. Cooper answered with a crosscourt kill, but a setting error pushed Indy ahead 8-4 at the first media timeout. A Reinhardt kill was followed by two Lund kills and another Martyn finish, prompting an Omaha timeout at 11-5. After a service error, Indy mounted another 3-0 run to build a 14-6 lead. Cooper recorded a back-row kill, but the Supernovas trailed 16-8 at the second media timeout. Omaha showed life behind an Onabanjo slide and a Reinhardt middle kill. Onabanjo capped a 3-0 run with an ace, but a service error and an Indy block restored a seven-point lead. Cooper added another kill, but the Ignite closed on a 7-1 run to secure the 25-13 set win and the four-set match victory.

Omaha hit .100 in the set, with Onabanjo recording the lone ace. Cooper led the team with four kills. Indy hit .545 with two blocks and two aces. Lund finished the set with five kills on six swings.

Images from this story







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.