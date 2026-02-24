Supernovas Welcome Atlanta, Then Travel to Face League-Leading Ignite

Published on February 24, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas opposite hitter Merritt Beason

(Omaha Supernovas)

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, close out February by hosting the rival Atlanta Vibe on Thursday, Feb. 26, before traveling to face league-leading Indy Ignite on Sunday, March 1.

The Supernovas meet Atlanta for the second time this season, with Thursday's match serving as Galaxy Night. First serve is set for 7 p.m. CST on Kiewit Court at CHI Health Center. Omaha then begins its final extended road trip of the season, a three-match swing, with a 1 p.m. first serve Sunday at Fishers Event Center.

Both matches will be broadcast nationally. Thursday's contest will be streamed on the Roku Sports Channel, available by registering for a free account. Sunday's match will then air live on CBS Sports Network.

All matches can be heard worldwide on the Supernovas Radio Network, led by flagship station KCRO 660 AM, and streamed live on the Supernovas App.

Match Details vs. Atlanta

Matchup: Omaha Supernovas (7-6) vs. Atlanta Vibe (5-6)

When: Thursday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. CST

Where: Kiewit Court at CHI Health Center, Omaha, Neb.

Watch: Roku Sports Channel

Listen: Supernovas Radio Network / Supernovas App

Season Series: Atlanta leads 1-0, Second of four meetings, two of two at CHI Health Center

All-Time Series: Atlanta leads 5-4 (Jan. 16, 2026, last matchup, 3-2 Atlanta)

Matchup: Omaha Supernovas (7-6) at Indy Ignite (10-2)

When: Sunday, March 1, at 1 p.m. CST

Where: Fishers Event Center, Fishers, Ind.

Watch: CBS Sports Network (Cable Subscription Required)

Listen: Supernovas Radio Network / Supernovas App

Season Series: Omaha leads 1-0; Second of four meetings, two of two at Fishers Event Center

All-Time Series: Omaha leads 4-2 (Jan. 24, 2026, last matchup, 3-1 Omaha)

With Thursday's match marking Omaha's halfway point of the 2026 MLV campaign, the Supernovas sit on solid footing entering the second half of the season by being third in the league standings despite riding a three-match losing streak. After playing the most matches of any MLV team through the first six weeks, the Supernovas enter Galaxy Night well rested, having played just once in the past 11 days.

Unfortunately for Omaha, that lone match resulted in a five-set loss to the surging San Diego Mojo last Sunday at Viejas Arena, snapping the team's record seven-match road winning streak. Without 2025 Outside Hitter of the Year Brooke Nuneviller (Illness), the Supernovas leaned on the duo of Sarah Parsons and Reagan Cooper. Parsons finished with a team-high 18 points, totaling 15 kills and a team-best 18 digs while adding two blocks and an ace. Cooper recorded a team-high 16 kills to go along with 14 digs, one ace and one block, and posted a season-best 55% positive passing rate.

Opposite Emily Londot completed the Supernovas' trio of double-doubles with 11 kills, 12 digs and one block. Merritt Beason logged her fourth double-digit scoring performance of the season with eight kills on a .375 hitting percentage and two blocks. Newly acquired libero Elena Oglivie impressed in her Supernovas debut, collecting 14 digs and a career-high nine assists while posting a 69% positive passing mark on 16 receptions.

Atlanta enters the week on the outside looking in for one of the league's four postseason spots for the MLV Championship in May in Dallas. The Vibe sit fifth at 5-6 and have lost two of their last three matches, including a split last weekend with a 3-1 win over Columbus followed by a four-set loss to Indy.

Atlanta has dealt with their own injuries, most notably to middle blocker Raven Colvin. The free agent signee from Grand Rapids is tied for sixth in the league with 26 blocks but has missed the past two matches. Her status bears monitoring after she totaled seven blocks, six kills and two aces in Atlanta's Jan. 16 victory over Omaha.

Outside hitter and 2024 MVP Leah Edmond remains Atlanta's primary offensive threat. The Kentucky product ranks third in the MLV with 183 kills and fourth with 203 total points, while also sitting just outside the top 10 with 120 digs. Former SMU standout Averi Carlson, selected No. 7 overall in the 2025 MLV draft, has taken control of the offense, averaging 8.77 assists and 2.31 digs per set with eight aces through her first nine professional matches. Reigning MLV Rookie of the Year Khori Louis adds another scoring option, averaging 1.26 kills per set on a .323 hitting percentage, the ninth-best mark in the league.

The biggest first-half story in the MLV belongs to Indy, which has surged to first place with a 10-2 record through 12 matches. First-year head coach Lauren Bertolacci has found success implementing a fast-paced offense that ranks first in kills per set and third in team hitting efficiency. That attack is powered by returning standouts Leketor Member-Meneh, who has 155 points, and 2025 All-League First Team opposite Azhani Tealer with 151. Both rank among the league's top 10 scorers. Outside hitter Anna DeBeer has added 115 points and a team-high 12 aces.

Indy also has excelled behind the service line and at the net, ranking first in aces per set at 1.30 and second in blocks per set at 2.63. Middle blocker Lydia Martyn averages 3.10 points per set and has 26 blocks, while Blake Mohler ranks close behind with 25 blocks and averages 2.58 points per set in her third MLV season. After serving as a backup in Atlanta during her rookie campaign, former USC setter Mia Tuaniga has thrived as Indy's offensive leader. She ranks second in the MLV with 11.66 assists per set and sixth with 11 aces.

Oglivie made an immediate impact, fueling season highs of 57% positive passing and a 24% perfect mark in her Omaha debut.

She backed up the billing with a 69% positive rate on 16 receptions, adding 14 digs and a career-high nine assists.

Sunday marked Omaha's first 50%+ positive passing performance since a 51% outing on January 22 vs. Columbus.

The Supernovas passed at 50% or better in three of their first five matches, but cleared 40% just twice over the next seven before Sunday's surge.

Date/Opponent Positive% Perfect% Receptions

1/8 vs. San Diego (W) 51% 22% 55

1/10 @ Columbus (W) 51% 22% 90

1/16 vs. Atlanta (L) 44% 16% 88

1/18 vs. Orlando (L) 41% 17% 93

1/22 vs. Columbus (L) 51% 22% 82

1/24 @ Indy (W) 35% 15% 75

1/30 vs. San Diego (W) 36% 18% 99

2/1 @ Grand Rapids (W) 34% 9% 77

2/6 @ Dallas (W) 46% 20% 61

2/8 @ Orlando (W) 33% 17% 89

2/12 vs. Dallas (L) 38% 17% 92

2/15 vs. Orlando (L) 45% 14% 65

2/22 at San Diego (L) 57% 24% 94

ROOKIE ON THE RISE

Drafted No. 8 overall out of Creighton in the 2025 MLV Draft, middle blocker Kiara Reinhardt has delivered a standout rookie season in her first year as a pro.

Reinhardt ranks among the league leaders across the board by being tied for 2nd in service aces (13), 3rd in kill percentage (.468) and 4th in hitting percentage (.355).

Her true breakout came in Omaha's five-set win over San Diego on Jan. 30, when the Wisconsin native erupted for 18 kills on a blistering .640 clip with two blocks. Her 20 points, 18 kills and .640 hitting percentage all set single-match franchise records for a middle blocker.

Category Total Per Set League Rank

Points 95 2.26 -

Kills 66 1.57 -

Efficiency 0.355 - 4th

Kill Percentage 0.468 - 3rd

Service Aces 13 0.31 T-2nd

Blocks 16 0.38 -

A MIDSEASON BLOCKBUSTER

The Supernovas announced a trade with the Grand Rapids Rise on Friday, Feb. 13, acquiring libero Elena Oglivie and the Rise's 2026 first-round pick in exchange for libero Morgan Hentz.

The blockbuster marked just the third trade in franchise history. The first trade occurred during the 2023 MLV Draft in a deal with Orlando that brought outside hitter Paige Briggs-Romine to Omaha. The other deal came during training camp prior to the inaugural 2024 season, when Omaha traded outside hitter Lindsay Vander Weide to the San Diego Mojo for a 2024 second-round draft pick, which ultimately became Ally Batenhorst.

Originally selected by Grand Rapids with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2024 MLV Draft, Oglivie enters the playing week second in the league in digs per set (3.73) and ranks sixth in total digs with 149.

The Stanford product made an immediate impact as a rookie in 2025, ranking third in the MLV in digs per set (3.77) while totaling 392 digs as the Rise's starting libero.

GROUND CONTROL TO OGLIVIE

As one of the league's top young liberos, Oglivie is in the midst of a standout season, totaling 149 digs and 3.73 digs per set, which is second in the league.

Oglivie shined in her Supernovas debut on Feb. 22 at San Diego, racking up 14 digs and a career-high nine assists while living up to her passing reputation with a 69% positive mark in 16 receptions.

She arrives in Omaha tasked with helping stabilize the Supernovas' serve receive, which had shifted to a double-libero system featuring Allison Holder and Morgan Hentz prior to the trade.

Oglivie is third among all MLV liberos with a 61% positive passing rate while handling the fourth-most receptions in the league (187).

Her 30% perfect passing rate ranks third among league liberos, further solidifying the second-year pro as one of the MLV's premier backcourt anchors.

Player Positive % Perfect % Passes Digs Per Set

T-1. Elena Scott (IND) 62% 29% 230 3.26

T-1. Kylie Murr 62% 35% 150 2.48

3. Elena Oglivie (OMA) 61% 30% 187 3.73

T-4. Eli McKissock (ATL) 59% 20% 41 2.18

T-4. Teodora Pusic (ORL) 59% 28% 238 3.37

6. Kamaile Hippo (COL) 58% 32% 76 2.19

7. Kendall White (DAL) 55% 24% 67 2.60

T-8. Britt Rampelburg (ATL) 50% 21% 159 3.30

T-8. Aleksandra Jegdic (COL) 50% 24% 184 3.74

10. Shara Venegas (SD) 48% 20% 147 3.86

11. Allison Holder (OMA) 44% 23% 82 1.19

12. Morgan Hentz (GRR) 37% 17% 238 3.37

