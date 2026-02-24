San Diego Mojo's Monserez Named MLV Player of the Week

Published on February 24, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo setter Marlie Monserez has been named Major League Volleyball Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.

Monserez is the first Mojo player to receive the honor this season and the fifth in franchise history. She is the first San Diego player to be recognized since libero Shara Venegas earned the award in the final week of the 2025 season.

Monserez led San Diego to a five-set victory over Omaha, recording her ninth double-double of the season with 55 assists and 17 digs. Her 55-assist performance is tied for the sixth-most in franchise history and marked her fourth 55-assist match of the season.

Monserez directed an offense that hit .292 in First Ball situations and .219 in Transition. She also attacked at a .625 efficiency, contributing five kills while maintaining balance across San Diego's offensive options.

The Mojo totaled 100 digs in the match, the second-most in franchise history, as Monserez helped control tempo in key stretches, including the decisive fifth set to secure the team's third consecutive home victory.

It marks the third time in Monserez's career she has been named Player of the Week, previously earning the distinction once in 2024 and once in 2025.

San Diego returns to action on Thursday, Feb. 26 against the Grand Rapids Rise, with first serve set for 4 p.m. PT. San Diego returns home Sunday, March 1, to host the Columbus Fury at 4 p.m. PT at Viejas Arena. Tickets are available at LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact tickets@letsgomojo.com or call 619-984-6656 (MOJO).







Major League Volleyball Stories from February 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.