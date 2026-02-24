Last Week around the Leagues

This past week the the New Mexico Goatheads became the ECHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, Tacoma Stars Danny Waltman became the third goalie in Major Arena Soccer League history to record 2,000 saves, and Major League Volleyball announced the Comerica Center, home of the Dallas Pulse, will host the 2026 MLV Championship.

Highlights from this week come from the ECHL, American Hockey League, Western Hockey League, North American Hockey League, Major Arena Soccer League, Major League Soccer, United Soccer League Championship, National Women's Soccer League, Major League Volleyball, League One Volleyball, Major League Rugby, Women's National Basketball Association, NBA G League, BIG3, United Football League and Canadian Football League.

HOCKEY

ECHL

The New Mexico Goatheads announced a multi-year NHL affiliation agreement with the Colorado Avalanche as the team prepares for its inaugural 2026-27 ECHL season. "This partnership is about opportunity and growth," said Jared Johnson, General Manager of the New Mexico Goatheads. "Aligning with the Avalanche on a multi-year agreement gives our players a defined development path while delivering high-level hockey to our fans from day one." Under the agreement, the Goatheads will serve as the ECHL affiliate of the Avalanche and their American Hockey League affiliate, the Colorado Eagles. The partnership will support player development through shared resources, collaboration between hockey operations staff, and call-up opportunities throughout the season.

The ECHL, in conjunction with the Idaho Steelheads, announced the selection of Boise, Idaho as the host city for the 2027 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic. The 2027 event will include a Fan Fest and Skills Competition on Tuesday, January 26 and the All-Star Game on Wednesday, January 27, at Idaho Central Arena in downtown Boise. The week will also include the official induction ceremony of the 19th Class of the ECHL Hall of Fame. "We are thrilled to return to Idaho to host the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic for the first time since 2007 and showcase the great city of Boise to the entirety of the league," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "The downtown city layout of Idaho Central Arena, the Grove Hotel and the surrounding area will be on display for our guests to enjoy, and we look forward to bringing the festivities of All-Star back to the Steelheads fanbase."

American Hockey League

Undefeated and Unrelenting - 'Topes Freeze Out Bruins

Western Hockey League

2025-26 WHL Power Rankings: Week 21

North American Hockey League

Top 10 Goals of the Season (So Far)

Top 10 Saves of the Season (So Far)

SOCCER

Major Arena Soccer League

Danny Waltman of the Tacoma Stars became the third goalie (Chris Toth, Boris Pardo) to hit the 2000 save mark in the MASL.

In November, MASL Commissioner Keith Tozer suffered a major cardiac event at Boston Logan Airport, an event that could've taken his life. But thanks to the bravery and quick thinking of Ann Marie Marquis, Keith survived that day. And today in Utica, they reunited for the first time since that day 3 months ago

Major League Soccer

Tai Baribo FIRST GOAL With D.C. United Is ELECTRIC!

United Soccer League Championship

OKC for Soccer announced that soccer legend and entrepreneur Jozy Altidore and his longtime business partner Alex Lee have joined the club's ownership group as the club continues to build toward its planned arrival in the USL Championship for the 2028 season. Altidore and Lee's involvement marks another significant milestone in the vision established by Christian Kanady, founding partner and CEO of Echo Investment Capital. Leveraging Echo's Connective Capital model, OKC For Soccer is assembling a coalition of athletes, operators, and community leaders to build a sustainable, world-class soccer club in Oklahoma City, led by OKC For Soccer President Court Jeske. "We are thrilled to welcome Jozy Altidore and Alex Lee to the OKC for Soccer family," said Christian Kanady, Founding Partner and CEO of Echo. "Jozy brings something you cannot manufacture: world-class credibility, a player's understanding of what it takes to develop talent, and the ability to inspire the next generation from the locker room to the boardroom. Alex brings a builder mindset that can translate expertise into repeatable results. Together, they represent the next generation of sports ownership: strategic, technical, and deeply operational."

New soccer stadium to transform Oklahoma City's skyline by 2028

National Women's Soccer League

Bay FC announced the club will host an international friendly Friday, April 17, welcoming Northern Super League (NSL) club Ottawa Rapid FC to PayPal Park. The match will take place during a brief break in the NWSL schedule to account for a FIFA International Window. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT at PayPal Park. "We're excited to welcome Ottawa to the Bay Area and challenge ourselves against an opponent that's set an impressive standard early in its history," said Bay FC Head Coach Emma Coates. "Matches like this are a tremendous opportunity for players, coaches, and fans on both sides to experience a different style of football, continue to develop and improve against top-quality players and grow the game around the world."

The First Light Kit from Boston Legacy FC

Gainbridge Super League

Carolina Ascent FC announced that striker Tyler Lussi has joined the club. Lussi, 31, arrives in the Queen City with extensive NWSL experience after nine professional seasons with Portland Thorns FC, Angel City FC, and most recently North Carolina Courage. Across 153 career appearances, the forward has recorded 19 goals and was part of Portland's 2017 NWSL Championship-winning squad as a rookie. "We are super delighted to sign Tyler," shared Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole. "She is an important addition to our squad and we are sure she will have a major impact for us going forward, giving us another strong attacking option. I know that our beloved Base Camp supporters will love watching her play."

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Volleyball

Major League Volleyball has announced that Comerica Center- home of the newest MLV team, the Dallas Pulse - has been awarded the 2026 Major League Volleyball Championship. The event will take place on Thursday, May 7 and Saturday, May 9. The three postseason matches will be held in Frisco, Texas, with two semifinal matches on Thursday before the Match For A Million on Saturday. The title match offers the most lucrative prize in American volleyball. The winning team earns a one million dollar bonus to be distributed among its roster. All three matches will be broadcast exclusively on ION as part of MLV's new partnership with Scripps Sports, which brings the league's championship to every U.S. TV household via over-the-air and all major pay TV and connected TV/FAST services. "The sport of volleyball is extremely vibrant and strong in the entire North Texas region," noted MLV Board of Directors Co-Chair Scott Gorsline. "The excitement in the market for our sport was a key factor in deciding to bring our postseason to Frisco and the Comerica Center."

SHI-MAZING!

League One Volleyball

Jordan Thompson powered LOVB Houston to a statement road win over LOVB Salt Lake at SLCC Bruin Arena. The two-time Olympic medalist finished with 26 kills on .339 hitting, adding 12 digs and two blocks, including a dominant 17-kill surge in the fourth set.

Major League Rugby

Major League Rugby, the premier professional rugby league in North America, announced it has named Chicago as the host site for the 2026 MLR Championship. The Quest for the Shield will culminate at Bridgeview's SeatGeek Stadium on Sunday, June, 21 at 8 p.m. (EST) / 7 p.m. (CST). After an 11-week regular season, the league's top four teams will advance to a single-elimination tournament. The semifinal round will match up the league's No. 1 and No. 4 teams and the league's No. 2 and No. 3 teams in a Sunday Night Rugby doubleheader, with the winners advancing to the championship the following week. "Chicago has consistently proven itself as a premier host for historic rugby events - from the 2023 MLR Championship to massive recent international matches - while also boasting a rich and proud grassroots and club rugby tradition," said Alex Magleby, Co-President of Major League Rugby. "SeatGeek Stadium offers arguably the best playing surface in our league, making it the perfect stage for a championship moment.

The Windy City will host the 2026 MLR Championship Game, marking the league's return to Chicago for its second title match.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

The Seattle Storm announced the hiring of Natalie Achonwa, Jarell Christian and Michael Joiner as assistant coaches for the upcoming season. Achonwa, Christian and Joiner join Head Coach Sonia Raman 's staff as she leads the team in her first season after being hired in November.

Cameron Brink on financial planning, fashion & WNBA CBA negotiations: 'We deserve more'. SoFi Ambassador Cameron Brink sits down with Kelley L. Carter to discuss her financial literacy and well-being, her passion for fashion and plans to remain involved after her playing career, and, views on parity between men's and women's basketball.

NBA G League

The Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, have announced the acquisition of NBA veteran T.J. Warren as a Returning Rights Player. Warren, 32-years old (6-8, 220-pounds), makes his return to basketball and to the Westchester Knicks franchise following a standout 2024-25 NBA G League campaign. Last season, Warren appeared in 36 games (all starts), holding an average of 23.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.8 steals per game, while shooting 48.7-percent from the field and 35.7-percent from three in 36.1 minutes of action. His performance helped Westchester to their second consecutive Winter Showcase Championship, earning him All-Showcase Team honors. Warren also set the Westchester Knicks franchise record for most points in a single game with 47 points over the Cleveland Charge on February 7, 2025. He concluded the regular season ranked ninth in scoring (22.7 PPG) in the NBA G League and was named to the All-NBA G League Third Team.

2026 State Farm G League 3-Point Contest Recap

2026 AT&T G League Slam Dunk Contest Recap

BIG3

3x BIG3 MVP Joe Johnson returns to lead Detroit Amplifiers alongside former Defensive Player of the Year Corey Brewer and former Rookie of the Year Nasir Core.

Big3 The Series - Playoffs Recap

FOOTBALL

United Football League

The UFL on ESPN returns for the 2026 season with a familiar team of signature spring football experts leading the way. The three teams, with all 13 voices returning from the 2025 season, will once again bring fans inside the game in innovative and engaging ways, utilizing the full breadth and depth of on-field technology to showcase the action and go inside the sideline strategy. Each team features a sideline analyst duo that will provide engaging access throughout the game, including player/coach interviews immediately following key plays. Fans will be inside the headset as the final pre-snap adjustments are made on both sides of the ball, as well as conversations on the sidelines and more. Overall, 16 players per team will be utilizing in-helmet receivers providing an elevated coach to player communication experience. Point-of-view cameras will be utilized throughout the season on officials and coaches, providing another unique vantage point. Teams will cover ESPN's full 22-game slate, including the UFL Championship game for the second consecutive year, across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and the ESPN App.

Evaluating the 2026 UFL Rebrand: Smart Moves or Missed Opportunities? In this video, I break down every team's new look, what works, what misses, and how branding decisions reflect franchise direction.

Canadian Football League

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce the signing of Drew Wolitarsky to a one-day contract so he can officially retire as a member of the football club. Wolitarsky, 30, spent seven of his eight Canadian Football League seasons with the Blue Bombers (2017-24) and played his final game as a member of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last year. He was part of two Grey Cup championship teams in Winnipeg, winning in 2019 and 2021. He appeared in 96 regular season games for the team, pulling in 227 receptions for 2,954 yards and 18 touchdowns. His best season came in 2023, when he had 47 catches for 668 yards and six scores.

After representing the Calgary Stampeders for more than a decade, fullback William Langlais is announcing his retirement as an active player. "My body is telling me to move on and my mind is at peace with it," said Langlais. "First and foremost, I would like to thank God and the great city of Calgary for making me feel home. Thanks to the whole Stampeders organization from the front office to the video room to Geo (George Hopkins) and the equipment staff. It was a blessing and an honour to be able to spend the entirety of my football career here. Langlais was selected by Calgary in the third round of the 2015 Canadian Football League draft and he excelled both as a fullback and a special-teamer over 144 regular-season and post-season contests as a member of the Red and White.

CFL free agency is about more than new signings, it's about retention. We look at 5 key free agent extensions that could have the biggest impact this upcoming CFL season.

The jump from Year One to Year Two is where careers are made. Here are 5 players ready to make the leap in 2026, bigger roles, bigger moments, bigger impact.

BASEBALL

Northwoods League

Former Milwaukee Brewers catcher Chad Moeller's son Luke spent his 2023 and 2024 summers in Green Bay, honing his craft with the Rockers in the Northwoods League. The Rockers are set to add another player with MLB bloodlines to their 2026 roster with the announced signing of Rafael "RJ" Furcal Jr. A recent commit to Sam Houston State for the 2027 season, Furcal is currently playing his final junior college campaign at San Jacinto College this spring. He's off to a robust start at the plate for the Ravens, posting a .387 batting average with 5 doubles, 6 RBIs and .441 on-base percentage in 10 games on the season. As a freshman he appeared in 44 games, while posting a .303 average, with 9 home runs and 41 RBIs. RJ's father Rafael Furcal played shortstop for 14 seasons in MLB for the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals, and Miami Marlins. He was the 2000 NL Rookie of the Year with the Braves and won the 2011 World Series as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals. While his father was mostly a leadoff-type hitter as a shortstop, RJ Furcal is a more of a middle of the order bat who plays outfield but has also spent some time on the dirt throughout his young career. Furcal is a native of Weston, Florida.







