Joe Johnson Returns to Detroit Amps

Published on February 22, 2026 under BIG3 (BIG3)

Detroit Amplifiers News Release







3x BIG3 MVP Joe Johnson returns to lead Detroit alongside former Defensive Player of the Year Corey Brewer and former Rookie of the Year Nasir Core.







BIG3 Stories from February 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.