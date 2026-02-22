Derrick Favors Signs With Houston Rig Hands

12-year NBA veteran Derrick Favors has signed with the BIG3 and is the new Player-Captain of Houston Rig Hands for Season 9, giving the franchise an immediate interior anchor. Favors, 34, averaged 10.6 PPG & 7.1 RPG in 24.3 MPG in his NBA career with Utah, New Jersey, New Orleans, & OKC.







