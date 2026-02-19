Idaho Named as Host of 2027 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL, in conjunction with the Idaho Steelheads, announced on Thursday the selection of Boise, Idaho as the host city for the 2027 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.

The 2027 event will include a Fan Fest and Skills Competition on Tuesday, January 26 and the All-Star Game on Wednesday, January 27, at Idaho Central Arena in downtown Boise. The week will also include the official induction ceremony of the 19th Class of the ECHL Hall of Fame. Ticket information, game format and additional details will be announced at a later date.

"We are thrilled to return to Idaho to host the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic for the first time since 2007 and showcase the great city of Boise to the entirety of the league," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "The downtown city layout of Idaho Central Arena, the Grove Hotel and the surrounding area will be on display for our guests to enjoy, and we look forward to bringing the festivities of All-Star back to the Steelheads fanbase."

"We are excited to host the 2027 ECHL All-Star Classic in Boise," said Steelheads General Manager Steven Anderson. "Hosting this event is a significant opportunity to showcase our city, organization and passionate hockey community. The Treasure Valley has a strong history of supporting hockey, and we look forward to delivering a first-class experience for both the players and fans."

The annual Midseason showcase is attended by representatives from the National Hockey League and the American Hockey League and since its inception, has produced 75 players who have gone on to play in the NHL, including 59 since 2002 when the format was changed to feature younger prospects.

The 2027 ECHL All-Star Classic marks the second time that the Steelheads have hosted after previously hosting the 2007 event. Idaho joins Norfolk (1994 and 2022) and Reading (2005 and 2009) as the only two-time hosts in ECHL All-Star Classic history.







