Malmquist, Barczewski Lead Idaho in 2-1 Shootout Win over Tahoe

Published on February 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

STATELINE, NV. - The Idaho Steelheads (33-13-4-0) defeated the Tahoe Knight Monsters (24-20-2-3) 2-1 in a shootout Wednesday night at Tahoe Blue Event Center. The Steelheads and Knight Monsters continue their three-game series on Friday with puck drop set for 8:00 p.m. MST from Stateline.

The game started off with a bang, as Ty Pelton-Byce dropped the gloves with Anthony Collins just after the opening faceoff, setting the tone for the level of physicality to be expected for the remaining 60 minutes.

The Knight Monsters found the game's first goal late in the first period, as Casey Bailey received a feed from Brennan Kapcheck and deposited it by Steelheads goaltender Jake Barczewski for his 22nd goal of the season and a 1-0 Tahoe lead.

The Steelheads responded early in the second period, as Jeff Baum sprung Francesco Arcuri for a left circle chance that he used to beat Tahoe goaltender Cam Whitehead just 94 seconds into frame to tie the game 1-1.

In the third period things heated up, as both teams traded chances, and the special teams play ramped up. The biggest opportunity came on a five-minute major power play for Idaho, as Kevin Wall was assessed an elbowing major and a game misconduct for a hit on Jordan Steinmetz with 8:35 remaining in regulation.

The Steelheads couldn't find the back of the net on their opportunity, however, and the game went to overtime tied 1-1.

In overtime the Steelheads had to kill off two minor penalties, staving off the Knight Monsters' second-ranked power play to reach the shootout.

In the shootout, after goals from Francesco Arcuri and Mitch Wahl helped keep Idaho alive, Barczewski stopped Jordan Gustafson to begin the fourth round and set up the game-winning shootout goal by Liam Malmquist, who beat Whitehead up high to give Idaho the 2-1 win.

Idaho's Jake Barczewski stopped 37 of 38 shots in the win, while saving two of the four shootout attempts he faced. Cam Whitehead turned aside 45 of 46 shots he saw in regulation, and one of the four shootout attempts he faced.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Jake Barczewski (IDH, 37 saves, win)

2) Liam Malmquist (IDH, shootout winner, 4 shots)

3) Cam Whitehead (TAH, 45 saves)

