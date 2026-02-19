K-Wings Edge Cyclones, Defeat Cincinnati 6-4 in Midweek Matchup

Published on February 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Kalamazoo Wings, 6-4, in a back-and-forth matchup between two Central division opponents. A game-winning goal from David Keefer highlighted the Wednesday night loss at Heritage Bank Center.

Gunnarwolfe Fontaine (14) picked the corner to start off the scoring. His seeing-eye shot gave Cincinnati a 1-0 lead at the 12:32 mark of the first period. Assisted by Aaron Bohlinger, Fontaine now has goals in three of his last six contests.

Kalamazoo notched a trio of goals in 2:58 to give them a two-goal lead heading into the second period. Quinn Preston (18) and David Keefer (3) scored to give Kalamazoo the lead. Preston (19) would score 25 seconds after Keefer to make it a 3-1 contest.

Cincinnati would storm back with three unanswered goals of their own. Sam Stevens (9) scored 55 seconds into the second period to make it a 3-2 game. Gunnarwolfe Fontaine (15) would score once again to tie the game up for the Cyclones.

With his goal, Fontaine notched his third two-goal game of the season. This game marked his third multi-goal performance in his last nine games. With his assist, Jake Johnson recorded his first multi-assist game since Nov. 18 against the Toledo Walleye.

Cincinnati would retake the lead off a backdoor finish from Nick Rheaume (12). The power play was assisted by Ryan Kirwan and capped off three Cincinnati goals in 6:45.

Kalamazoo would come back with another game-tying goal. Josh Bloom (5) scored to tie the game up and take the game into the third all locked up. In the third, David Keefer (4) scored the eventual game winner with 4:00 left in regulation. Josh Bloom (6) wrapped up the scoring with an empty net goal.

Cincinnati will head to Coralville, Iowa for a pair of games against the Iowa Heartlanders this weekend. Cincinnati will face Iowa on Friday night at 8 p.m. ET and the game can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com. Subscribe to FloSports and watch every Cyclones hit, save, and goal live and on demand using this link today: https://flosports.link/4dVcToM.







ECHL Stories from February 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.