Cyclones Complete Deal with Utah, Acquire Defenseman Christian Felton

Published on February 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Christian Felton in a trade with the Utah Grizzlies. As part of the deal, Cincinnati sent defenseman Andrew Noel to the Grizzlies.

Felton, 26, joined Utah after being on an NHL contract with the Vancouver Canucks last season. The Medina, Ohio native has three goals and six assists in 30 appearances with Utah. On a loan with the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL), Felton has logged six appearances with the AHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks.

Prior to the start of his professional career, Felton was a four-year college hockey player and spent his final three seasons with Merrimack College. As a member of Merrimack's blue line, he anchored the blue line on a roster that went to the Hockey East tournament final in 2022-23. As a result, Felton was selected to the Hockey East All-Tournament Team in 2022-23.

Cincinnati returns to Heritage Bank Center on Wednesday night for a matchup against the Kalamazoo Wings. The Cyclones will host the K-Wings for a 7:35 p.m. ET puck drop that can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

