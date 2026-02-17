Cyclones Complete Deal with Utah, Acquire Defenseman Christian Felton
Published on February 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Christian Felton in a trade with the Utah Grizzlies. As part of the deal, Cincinnati sent defenseman Andrew Noel to the Grizzlies.
Felton, 26, joined Utah after being on an NHL contract with the Vancouver Canucks last season. The Medina, Ohio native has three goals and six assists in 30 appearances with Utah. On a loan with the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL), Felton has logged six appearances with the AHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks.
Prior to the start of his professional career, Felton was a four-year college hockey player and spent his final three seasons with Merrimack College. As a member of Merrimack's blue line, he anchored the blue line on a roster that went to the Hockey East tournament final in 2022-23. As a result, Felton was selected to the Hockey East All-Tournament Team in 2022-23.
Cincinnati returns to Heritage Bank Center on Wednesday night for a matchup against the Kalamazoo Wings. The Cyclones will host the K-Wings for a 7:35 p.m. ET puck drop that can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com. Subscribe to FloSports and watch every Cyclones hit, save, and goal live and on demand using this link today: https://flosports.link/4dVcToM.
ECHL Stories from February 17, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - February 17 - ECHL
- K-Wings Acquire Goaltender Tyriq Outen from Thunder - Kalamazoo Wings
- Grizzlies Acquire Defenseman Andrew Noel in a Trade with Cincinnati - Utah Grizzlies
- Cyclones Complete Deal with Utah, Acquire Defenseman Christian Felton - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Perch Profiles: Zach Faremouth - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Inside the Swamp: February 10-16 - Florida Everblades
- Gargoyles Join Winston-Salem Thunderbirds at Youth Learn to Skate - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Gargoyles Weekly Update: February 17, 2026 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Blake Bennett Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Second Time in Career - Rapid City Rush
- Rapid City's Bennett Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 19 - Idaho Steelheads
- Royals to Induct Chris McCarthy into Wall of Honor on April 10th - Reading Royals
- Ty Young Reassigned to Abbotsford (AHL) by Canucks (NHL) - Kalamazoo Wings
- Gladiators Sign Forward Nick McCarry - Atlanta Gladiators
- Winnipeg Jets Reassign Goaltender Isaac Poulter from the Admirals to the Manitoba Moose - Norfolk Admirals
- Reading Jr. Royals Go 4-0 in DVHL Championships, Squirt a National & PeeWee a American Teams Complete Perfect 24-0 Seasons - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cincinnati Cyclones Stories
- Cyclones Complete Deal with Utah, Acquire Defenseman Christian Felton
- Cincinnati Falls to Indy 3-1 on Sunday Afternoon
- Cyclones Respond on the Road, Defeat Walleye 4-3 on Saturday Night
- Cyclones Drop Weekend Opener against the Walleye
- Cyclones Trade for Defenseman Aaron Chiarot