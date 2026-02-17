Ty Young Reassigned to Abbotsford (AHL) by Canucks (NHL)

Published on February 17, 2026

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that goaltender Ty Young has been assigned to Abbotsford (AHL) from Kalamazoo by Vancouver (NHL).

Young, 21, has appeared in 13 games this season for the K-Wings, earning a 7-5-1-0 record with a 3.26 goals against average and .896 save percentage.

The Coaldale, AB native has played seven games this season (0-7-0-0) for Abbotsford (AHL) with a 4.75 goals against average and .840 save percentage.

Originally drafted by the Canucks as a 2022 fifth-round NHL Draft pick (No. 144 overall).

Next up, the K-Wings hit the road for a mid-week matchup against the Cincinnati Cyclones (21-21-3-0) at 7:35 p.m. EST on Wednesday, February 18, at Heritage Bank Center.

Kalamazoo returns home for a $3 Friday as the K-Wings take on the Indy Fuel (22-17-6-1) on Friday, February 20 at 7:00 p.m. EST.







