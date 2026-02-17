Ty Young Reassigned to Abbotsford (AHL) by Canucks (NHL)
Published on February 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that goaltender Ty Young has been assigned to Abbotsford (AHL) from Kalamazoo by Vancouver (NHL).
Young, 21, has appeared in 13 games this season for the K-Wings, earning a 7-5-1-0 record with a 3.26 goals against average and .896 save percentage.
The Coaldale, AB native has played seven games this season (0-7-0-0) for Abbotsford (AHL) with a 4.75 goals against average and .840 save percentage.
Originally drafted by the Canucks as a 2022 fifth-round NHL Draft pick (No. 144 overall).
Next up, the K-Wings hit the road for a mid-week matchup against the Cincinnati Cyclones (21-21-3-0) at 7:35 p.m. EST on Wednesday, February 18, at Heritage Bank Center.
Kalamazoo returns home for a $3 Friday as the K-Wings take on the Indy Fuel (22-17-6-1) on Friday, February 20 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Enjoy $3 beers, sodas, and hot dogs until 8 p.m.- the perfect combo of hockey action and unbeatable deals!
ECHL Stories from February 17, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - February 17 - ECHL
- K-Wings Acquire Goaltender Tyriq Outen from Thunder - Kalamazoo Wings
- Grizzlies Acquire Defenseman Andrew Noel in a Trade with Cincinnati - Utah Grizzlies
- Cyclones Complete Deal with Utah, Acquire Defenseman Christian Felton - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Perch Profiles: Zach Faremouth - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Inside the Swamp: February 10-16 - Florida Everblades
- Gargoyles Join Winston-Salem Thunderbirds at Youth Learn to Skate - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Gargoyles Weekly Update: February 17, 2026 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Blake Bennett Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Second Time in Career - Rapid City Rush
- Rapid City's Bennett Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 19 - Idaho Steelheads
- Royals to Induct Chris McCarthy into Wall of Honor on April 10th - Reading Royals
- Ty Young Reassigned to Abbotsford (AHL) by Canucks (NHL) - Kalamazoo Wings
- Gladiators Sign Forward Nick McCarry - Atlanta Gladiators
- Winnipeg Jets Reassign Goaltender Isaac Poulter from the Admirals to the Manitoba Moose - Norfolk Admirals
- Reading Jr. Royals Go 4-0 in DVHL Championships, Squirt a National & PeeWee a American Teams Complete Perfect 24-0 Seasons - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories
- K-Wings Acquire Goaltender Tyriq Outen from Thunder
- Ty Young Reassigned to Abbotsford (AHL) by Canucks (NHL)
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Returns Home for $3 Friday & Wizards, Wands & Wings
- Game Report: K-Wings Fall to Heartlanders, Preston with Hat Trick Saturday
- K-Wings Fall to Heartlanders Friday