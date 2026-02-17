Blake Bennett Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Second Time in Career

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Calgary Flames, are pleased to share that Blake Bennett has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for February 9-15.

Bennett, 27, scored three goals and added two assists for a total of five points in a two-game sweep of Tahoe. Bennett, one of Rapid City's alternate captains, opened the scoring for the Rush on Friday, then scored twice more on Sunday including the game winner. He also recorded an assist in each game.

The third-year pro from Grand Island, N.Y. has elevated his game since the holiday break with 25 points (11g+14a) over his last 19 games. He is the Rush's second-leading scorer with 41 points (17g+24a) while playing in all 46 games.

Bennett is the Rush's all-time leading goal scorer in the ECHL era and fourth in franchise history. It is the second time he has earned the weekly honor in his career, having done so for the week of February 17-23, 2025. He was also named Warrior Hockey Player of the Month for February 2025.

On behalf of Blake Bennett, a case of pucks will be donated to a Rapid City youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 53,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

