Winnipeg Jets Reassign Goaltender Isaac Poulter from the Admirals to the Manitoba Moose

Published on February 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announce today that the Winnipeg Jets have reassigned goaltender Isaac Poulter from the Admirals to the Manitoba Moose, and the Manitoba Moose have recalled defenseman Ben Zloty from his loan to Norfolk.

Poulter, 24, has been a key reason for Norfolk's success in 2026, only sitting out one game since the turn of the new year. Since the Admirals' loss to Reading on New Year's Eve, Poulter has an 11-5-0-0 record in 16 games played, posting a 2.87 goals-against average and a .888 save percentage.

Zloty, 23, appeared in five games for the Admirals after being loaned back to Norfolk during their series in Texas against the Allen Americans. In those five games played, the Calgary, ALB native earned 2 goals and 1 assist while averaging nearly four shots per game.

