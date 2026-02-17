Rapid City's Bennett Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
Published on February 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Blake Bennett of the Rapid City Rush is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Feb. 9-15. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.
Bennett scored three goals and added two assists for five points in two games against Tahoe last week.
The 27-year-old had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 win on Friday before scoring a pair of goals and adding an assist in a 6-3 victory on Saturday.
A native of Grand Island, New York, Bennett has 41 points (17g-24a) in 46 games with the Rush this season.
Bennett has posted 161 points (80g-81a) in 170 career games with Rapid City while adding four points (3g-1a) in 16 career games in Germany with Landshut EV of the DEL-2
Prior to turning pro, Bennett tallied 72 points (43g-29a) in 80 career games at American International College.
On behalf of Blake Bennett, a case of pucks will be donated to a Rapid City youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 53,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
