Gargoyles Weekly Update: February 17, 2026

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, picked up two points in an offense-heavy, three-game home-and-home series against the Norfolk Admirals. The team continues their six game road trip this weekend, heading north to Glens Falls, NY for three games against the Adirondack Thunder.

WHAT HAPPENED LAST WEEK

The Gargoyles finished the weekend 1-2-0 in their debut games against the Norfolk Admirals. Friday's game was played in Greensboro at the First Horizon Coliseum before the teams traveled to Norfolk, VA to finish the weekend at the Norfolk Scope Arena on Saturday and Sunday.

Norfolk won the first matchup of the weekend on Friday in a 5-3 final. After the Admirals took a 1-0 lead in the first period, the Gargoyles answered with consecutive power play goals to take a 2-1 lead into the intermission. In his first game back in the Gargoyles lineup, Patrick Newell scored the first goal to tie the game, followed by Greg Smith assisted by Newell. Greensboro extended their lead to 3-1 in the second period as Newell found his second goal of the night in a three-point effort. The Admirals would score late in the second period before adding three goals in the third period, including a short-handed game winner. Gargoyles defenseman Dalton Skelly finished with a multi-point effort from two assists.

The Gargoyles had an explosive response on the road Saturday, beating the Admirals 7-4. Deni Goure recorded the second hat trick in franchise history and first of his professional career while eight players finished with multiple points. Norfolk would take the lead in every period enhancing a wild game that saw five lead changes. After being reassigned from the AHL Wolves Saturday morning, David Gagnon scored the Gargoyles first goal to tie the game 1-1. Goure gave Greensboro the lead midway through the first, but the Admirals tied the game with 1:06 left in the period. The Admirals second period goal was matched by Anthony Messuri scoring his second career goal to send the game into the third period tied 3-3. After Norfolk took the lead again, Greensboro would answer with four straight goals from Blake Biondi, Noah Delmas, and Goure twice, capping off the hat trick on an empty net. Newell recorded his second straight three-point night, while Messuri (1G-1A), Biondi (1G-1A), Delmas (1G-1A), Artyom Borshyov (2A), Tyler Weiss (2A), and Zach Faremouth (2A) all registered two points.

The Gargoyles struck first in Sunday's rubber match as Newell and Goure continued their scoring success assisting Logan Nelson for the game's first goal. Norfolk would extend a 3-1 lead from three second period goals. The Gargoyles showed fight, climbing back in the third period with Nelson scoring his second goal of the game and Weiss scoring his first of the weekend to tie the game 3-3 with 7:08 left in regulation, but the Admirals scored two quick goals in the final five minutes to secure a 5-3 win.

The Gargoyles and Admirals will play nine more times this season, including another three-game home-and home series in two weeks.

ON DECK

The Greensboro Gargoyles continue their North Division slate with a matchup against the Adirondack Thunder, with games set for this weekend at First Horizon Coliseum before the series shifts to Glens Falls, NY. The weekend set marks another key divisional stretch as Greensboro looks to gain ground in the standings heading into the final third of the season.

The Thunder enter the series positioned ahead of Greensboro in the North Division standings, competing for playoff positioning in a tightly packed race. Adirondack has leaned on balanced scoring throughout the lineup, with multiple forwards contributing at a point-per-game pace over recent stretches. On the blue line, their defensive core has generated consistent offense while limiting high-danger chances against. In net, the Thunder have received steady play from their goaltending tandem, helping keep them competitive in one-goal games this season.

The Greensboro Gargoyles sit just behind Adirondack in the division standings and will look to use the weekend series as an opportunity to close the gap. Greensboro has seen offensive production surge in recent weeks, highlighted by strong stretches from its top line and increased contributions from the blue line. In goal, the Gargoyles have rotated their netminders throughout the season, seeking consistency while showing flashes of high-level play in key moments.

Special teams could play a decisive role in the matchup. Adirondack has been efficient on the power play this season, while Greensboro's penalty kill has remained a strength, ranking among the more reliable units in the division. At even strength, both teams have played in a high number of tight contests, making discipline and late-game execution focal points for the weekend.

With divisional positioning at stake, the series presents a pivotal opportunity for the Gargoyles to make up ground and for the Thunder to solidify their standing in the North Division.

ROSTER TRANSACTIONS

On Saturday, February 14, the Gargoyles announced the return of David Gagnon. The 25-year-old rookie forward was reassigned from the AHL by the Chicago Wolves. Gagnon now has 13 career AHL appearances after playing 10 games in his most recent call up. He has three assists in those performances and scored in his first game back with the Gargoyles.

PLAYER MILESTONES

Goure recorded the second hat trick in Gargoyles franchise history on Saturday and the first of his professional career. He added two assists on Sunday to cap off a five point weekend.

Newell recorded seven points in three games this weekend, including consecutive three point games on Friday and Saturday. He became the first player to achieve that mark. Newell returned to the lineup Friday after missing 12 games.

Delmas recorded points in all three games this weekend. He has 11 points (1G-10A) in his last nine games and has recorded points in seven of the past nine games.

Skelly has recorded six points (2G-4A) in the last six games and has recorded points in five of the past six contests.

Nelson has eight points in his last seven games, and has 16 points in 17 games since returning from injury at the beginning of January. He has seven multi-point games in 27 appearances this season.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT- Zach Faremouth

Greensboro Gargoyles forward Zach Faremouth has played in 44 games during the inaugural season. The rookie has 14 points (7G-7A) and has been a key piece on the team's penalty kill as a talented two-way forward. Get to know the 26-year-old from Jackson, MI:

Zach grew up with one brother and one sister. His dad played college football and his mom was a gymnast. Both his siblings are also athletes, his brother played hockey and his sister played volleyball. Faremouth started playing hockey when he was five years old.

After playing youth hockey in Michigan, he started his Juniors career in the NAHL, splitting the 2017-18 season between the Shreveport Muddogs and the New Jersey Junior Titans. He then spent two seasons in the USHL with the Fargo Force before committing to come back home to Michigan to play college hockey at Ferris State.

In four NCAA seasons, Faremouth appeared in 126 games adding 35 points (17G-18A). He finished his senior season with a career high 13 points (8G-5A) in 33 games. He signed pro with the Reading Royals, following in the footsteps of Gargoyles Assistant Coach, then Royals Head Coach, Jason Binkley who was also a Ferris State alumni. Faremouth appeared in three ECHL games last season, scoring his first career goal on April 10, 2025 against the Wheeling Nailers.

UPCOMING GAME PACKAGES: PUCKS AND PAWS NIGHT / SUNDAY FUNDAY

Join the Greensboro Gargoyles for Pucks & Paws Night on Friday, February 27 at 7 PM as the Greensboro gargoyles face off against the Norfolk Admirals. Purchase tickets for $20 each, each human and pup are required to have their own ticket.

WHO: Calling all you dawgs!

WHAT: One human ticket and one dog ticket.

WHERE: The First Horizon Coliseum, home of the Greensboro Gargoyles.

WHEN: Pucks and Paws Night on Friday, February 27.

HOW: Secure now: Pucks & Paws

Join the Greensboro Gargoyles for Sunday Fun Day sponsored by Lakeside Dental on Sunday, March 1 against the Atlanta Gladiators! Bring the whole family to the game, with our ticket package offering four (4) tickets and four (4) mini sticks for $80.

WHO: All Gargoyles fans, friends, and families!

WHAT: Four (4) game tickets and four (4) mini sticks

WHERE: The First Horizon Coliseum, home of the Greensboro Gargoyles.

WHEN: Family Fun Day on Sunday, March 1.

HOW: Secure now: Valentines Day

