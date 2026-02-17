Gladiators Sign Forward Nick McCarry

Published on February 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, proud affiliate of the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League and the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League, announced on Tuesday that the team has signed forward Nick McCarry to a Standard Player Contract.

McCarry, 24, signs with the Gladiators after four seasons at Carleton University, where he scored 40 goals and 71 assists for 111 points in 108 career games. The 5'9", 165-pound forward led the Ravens in scoring this season with 16 goals and 14 assists in 28 games. During the 2024-25 season, McCarry was named to the USports (OUA East) Second All-Star team, scoring 9 goals and 24 assists for 33 points in 28 games, and in his freshman season in 2022-23 was named to the USports All-Rookie Team with 6 goals and 22 assists for 28 points in 24 games.

Prior to his collegiate career at Carleton, the Calgary, AB, native had a productive career in the WHL, spending time with the Medicine Hat Tigers from 2018-2021 before splitting his final season with the Kamloops Blazers and the Spokane Chiefs, where he broke out with 23 goals and 40 assists for 63 points in 70 games. Throughout his WHL career, McCarry amassed 46 goals and 58 assists for 104 points in 174 games.

McCarry and the Gladiators are off to North Charleston to take on the South Carolina Stingrays on Friday night at 7:05 PM to begin a three-game road trip. Catch all the action on the Gladiators Broadcast Network on FloHockey and YouTube with coverage beginning at 6:45 PM.







