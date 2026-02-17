ECHL Transactions - February 17
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 17, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Michael Herrera, F
Tulsa:
Zachary Brooks, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Savannah:
Peter Laviolette, F (from Orlando)
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Daniel Amesbury, F Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave
Allen:
Delete Rob Mattison, G Released as EBUG
Delete Andre Anania, D Loaned to Iowa Wild
Add Brett Budgell, F Acquired from Bloomington
Delete Brett Budgell, F Placed on Team Suspension
Atlanta:
Delete Zach Yoder, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Bloomington:
Delete Sullivan Mack, F Recalled by Hartford
Delete Zakary Karpa, F Recalled by Hartford
Add Brett Budgell, F Activated from Team Suspension
Delete Brett Budgell, F Traded to Allen
Fort Wayne:
Add Tyson Feist, D Assigned by Bakersfield
Add Brady Stonehouse, F Assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton
Delete Dustyn McFaul, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Jonathan Melee, F Traded to Wichita 2/16
Greenville:
Delete Matthew Caldwell, G Released as EBUG
Iowa:
Delete Mike Koster, D Recalled by Iowa Wild
Delete Ryan McGuire, F Placed on Reserve
Add Ryan McGuire, F Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave
Add Alexander Stensson, D Activated from Reserve
Jacksonville:
Delete Cameron Supryka, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Kalamazoo:
Add Tyriq Outen, G Acquired from Wichita
Delete Ty Young, G Recalled to Abbotsford by Vancouver
Kansas City:
Delete Dylan Wells, G Recalled by Tucson
Norfolk:
Delete Isaac Poulter, G Recalled to Manitoba by Winnipeg
Tulsa:
Delete Andrei Bakanov, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Cade McNelly, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Utah:
Delete Maros Jedlicka, F Recalled by Colorado Eagles
Add Andrew Noel, D Activated from Acquired
Delete Mike Gelatt, F Placed on Reserve
Wheeling:
Add Aidan Sutter, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Scooter Brickey, D Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Nolan Renwick, F Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wichita:
Delete Kyle Jeffers, F Placed on Reserve
Add Tyriq Outen, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Tyriq Outen, G Traded to Kalamazoo
Add Jonathan Melee, F Acquired from Fort Wayne 2/16
