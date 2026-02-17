ECHL Transactions - February 17

Published on February 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 17, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Michael Herrera, F

Tulsa:

Zachary Brooks, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Savannah:

Peter Laviolette, F (from Orlando)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Daniel Amesbury, F Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave

Allen:

Delete Rob Mattison, G Released as EBUG

Delete Andre Anania, D Loaned to Iowa Wild

Add Brett Budgell, F Acquired from Bloomington

Delete Brett Budgell, F Placed on Team Suspension

Atlanta:

Delete Zach Yoder, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Bloomington:

Delete Sullivan Mack, F Recalled by Hartford

Delete Zakary Karpa, F Recalled by Hartford

Add Brett Budgell, F Activated from Team Suspension

Delete Brett Budgell, F Traded to Allen

Fort Wayne:

Add Tyson Feist, D Assigned by Bakersfield

Add Brady Stonehouse, F Assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton

Delete Dustyn McFaul, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Jonathan Melee, F Traded to Wichita 2/16

Greenville:

Delete Matthew Caldwell, G Released as EBUG

Iowa:

Delete Mike Koster, D Recalled by Iowa Wild

Delete Ryan McGuire, F Placed on Reserve

Add Ryan McGuire, F Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave

Add Alexander Stensson, D Activated from Reserve

Jacksonville:

Delete Cameron Supryka, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Kalamazoo:

Add Tyriq Outen, G Acquired from Wichita

Delete Ty Young, G Recalled to Abbotsford by Vancouver

Kansas City:

Delete Dylan Wells, G Recalled by Tucson

Norfolk:

Delete Isaac Poulter, G Recalled to Manitoba by Winnipeg

Tulsa:

Delete Andrei Bakanov, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Cade McNelly, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Utah:

Delete Maros Jedlicka, F Recalled by Colorado Eagles

Add Andrew Noel, D Activated from Acquired

Delete Mike Gelatt, F Placed on Reserve

Wheeling:

Add Aidan Sutter, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Scooter Brickey, D Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Nolan Renwick, F Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wichita:

Delete Kyle Jeffers, F Placed on Reserve

Add Tyriq Outen, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Tyriq Outen, G Traded to Kalamazoo

Add Jonathan Melee, F Acquired from Fort Wayne 2/16







