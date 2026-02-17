K-Wings Acquire Goaltender Tyriq Outen from Thunder

Published on February 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced the acquisition rookie goaltender Tyriq Outen from the Wichita Thunder for future considerations on Tuesday.

Outen, 25, is a 6-foot 4-inch, 192-pound, Tampa, FL native who started the season with the Knoxville Ice Bears (SPHL) and has played four games for the Wichita Thunder this season (2-1-1-0), posting a 3.35 goals-against average (GAA) and a .875 save percentage (SV%).

The netminder played parts of three seasons (2021-2025) collegiately with Acadia (USports), Stevenson (NCAA III) and Long Island (NCAA), amassing a 26-11-3 record combined with a 1.86 GAA and a .926 SV%.

Next up, the K-Wings hit the road for a mid-week matchup against the Cincinnati Cyclones (21-21-3-0) at 7:35 p.m. EST on Wednesday, February 18, at Heritage Bank Center.

Kalamazoo returns home for a $3 Friday as the K-Wings take on the Indy Fuel (22-17-6-1) on Friday, February 20 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Enjoy $3 beers, sodas, and hot dogs until 8 p.m.- the perfect combo of hockey action and unbeatable deals!







ECHL Stories from February 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.