K-Wings Loaned Rookie Goaltender Aku Koskenvuo

Published on February 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that the Vancouver Canucks (NHL) have assigned rookie goaltender Aku Koskenvuo to Abbotsford (AHL) and subsequently reassigned the netminder to Kalamazoo.

Koskenvuo, 22, is a 6-foot 4-inch, 201-pound, Espoo, FIN native who returns to Kalamazoo after appearing in four games for the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL), posting a 1-2-0-0 record with a .908 save percentage (SV%), a 3.09 goals-against average (GAA) and one shutout for the Canucks (AHL).

The netminder appeared in six games for the Wings prior to his call up, producing a 2-4-0-0 record with a 3.56 GAA and a .898 SV%. Koskenvuo played five games for Abbotsford earlier this season, posting a 1-3-0-0 record on a .886 SV% and a 9.31 GAA.

The 2021 fifth-round pick played three seasons (2022-25) for Harvard University (14-16-5) with a .910 SV% and a 2.91 GAA and three shutouts. The goaltender was elected to the NCAA All-Ivy Academic Team & earned an NCAA All-Ivy League Honorable Mention last season.

Next up, Kalamazoo hits the road for a morning matchup against the Indy Fuel at 10:30 a.m. EST on Tuesday, February 24 at Fishers Event Center.

Our local first responders put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. For that, we want to say, 'Thank you.' Join us to celebrate Kalamazoo's finest on First Responders Night, honoring our local police officers, firefighters & EMTs at 7 p.m. EST March 6 at Wings Event Center. Plus, take advantage of the best food & drink deal in Kalamazoo via $3 Friday ($3 Beers, Sodas & Hot Dogs), presented by Bud Light.







ECHL Stories from February 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.