Stingrays Weekly Report - February 23

The South Carolina Stingrays took four out of six points this past week beating Greenville on Wednesday before splitting a two-game set with the Atlanta Gladiators on Friday and Saturday. The Stingrays currently sit in third place in the South Division, five points behind the first place Florida Everblades.

February 23, 2026

STINGRAYS RECORD: 32-18-1-0 LAST WEEK: 2-1-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, February 18 vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 5-2 W

South Carolina trailed midway through the first period on Wednesday before scoring five unanswered goals to blow by Greenville, 5-2. In the win, Josh Wilkins scored his 100th goal of his professional career.

Friday, February 20 vs Atlanta Gladiators | 4-2 L

The Stingrays jumped out in front, scoring twice in the first period, but Atlanta responded with two goals in the second and two goals in the third to get by the Stingrays on Friday night in North Charleston.

Saturday, February 21 vs Atlanta Gladiators | 3-2 OTW

South Carolina trailed for a majority of the third period on Saturday but Kyler Kupka tied the game late to force overtime. In the final minute of the extra frame, Charlie Combs buried the game-winning goal to lift the Stingrays past the Gladiators, 3-2.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Simon Pinard (21)

Assists: Simon Pinard (30)

Points: Simon Pinard (51)

Plus/Minus: Nolan Krenzen (+9)

Penalty Minutes: Ben Hawerchuk (88)

Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka (5)

Wins: Seth Eisele (14)

Goals Against Average: Mitch Gibson* (2.32)

Save Percentage: Garin Bjorklund^ (.929)

* Denotes player is currently with the AHL's Hershey Bears

^ Denotes player is currently with the NHL's Washington Capitals

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, February 27 at Savannah Ghost Pirates | 7:00 p.m. EDT

Saturday, February 28 at Jacksonville Icemen | 7:00 p.m. EDT

Sunday, March 1 vs Savannah Ghost Pirates | 3:05 p.m. EDT | Tickets

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

Wilks Hits the Century Mark: South Carolina forward Josh Wilkins scored his 100th goal of his professional career at the 14:08 mark of the second period on Wednesday morning against the Swamp Rabbits. It was Wilkins' 80th goal in his ECHL career, while he has also scored six goals in the AHL, nine goals in HockeyAllsvenskan in Sweden, and five goals while playing professionally in Slovakia.

Pinard Putting Up Points: Stingrays forward Simon Pinard continues to shine in his first season with South Carolina. Pinard posted a twelve-game point streak, which is tied for the longest streak in the ECHL this season. The Drummondville, Quebec native leads the club in goals with 21, assists (30) and points (51). His 51 points has him tied for third in the ECHL and he has six game-winning goals which is also tied for third.

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday, March 1st, against the Savannah Ghost Pirates for Marvel© Day presented by ServPro of Greater North Charleston at 3:05 p.m.

