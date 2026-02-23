Thunder Acquire Lucas Helland from Rapid City
Published on February 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has acquired forward Lucas Helland from Rapid City for cash considerations.
Helland, 24, has played in 26 games this season with the Iowa Heartlanders and Rapid City Rush. The 6-foot-3, 181-pound forward played 42 games last season with the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears and recorded three goals and four assists with 142 penalty minutes.
The Adirondack Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena on Wednesday to host the Reading Royals at 7 p.m. Stick it to Cancer Weekend returns this Friday and Saturday presented by Glens Falls Hospital to benefit the C.R. Wood Cancer Center. First 1,000 fans into the arena on Friday get a free t-shirt and stay after the game to paint the ice. On Saturday, stay after the game for a postgame jersey auction with all proceeds going to Randy's Patient Assistance Fund.
Tickets for Thunder home games are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).
Images from this story
|
Forward Lucas Helland with the Rapid City Rush
