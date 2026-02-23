Knight Monsters Weekly Update: February 23, 2026

Published on February 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, concluded their February home slate of games as they hosted the Idaho Steelheads.

WHAT HAPPENED LAST WEEK

On Wednesday, February 18, the Knight Monsters returned to home ice as they celebrated All Abilities Knight! Despite both Tahoe and Idaho entering as the top two scoring offenses in the league, it was a defensive battle. Casey Bailey scored in the first for Tahoe to put them up 1-0, but Idaho would answer to tie the game at 1 after the second period, and the game would remain tied going into a shootout. In the skills competition, despite goals from Casey Bailey and Mike O'Leary, it would be the Steelheads emerging victorious as they grabbed a 2-1 victory.

On Friday, February 20, the Knight Monsters turned golden as they celebrated Affiliation Weekend and became the Tahoe Golden Monsters! On Friday night, the Golden Monsters did not disappoint, as they earned a dominating 6-0 win over the Steelheads! Tahoe's power play was the difference as they scored five power-play goals in the victory. The Golden Monsters received goals from Casey Bailey, Jake McGrew, Samuel Mayer, Kevin Wall, and Connor Marritt in the win.

On Saturday, February 21, the Golden Monsters closed out Affiliation Weekend with another exciting contest against Idaho to determine the season-series winner. In the first period, it was Jordan Gustafson who scored first to put Tahoe in front 1-0. After a quick Idaho answer, Tahoe would end the period with back-to-back goals from captain Luke Adam to claim a 3-1 lead. In the second, Trent Swick and Kevin Wall also found the back of the net, and after two goals from the Steelheads, Tahoe went into the third with a 5-3 lead. In the final period, Gustafson stole the show as he recorded a pair of tallies to earn the third hat trick of the season for Tahoe and help guide the Golden Monsters to a 7-4 win. With the win, Tahoe would win the season series against Idaho.

ON DECK

The Knight Monsters are back on the road to close out February as they make their final trip to Utah to take on the Grizzlies.

Tahoe will take the ice on Wednesday, February 25, Friday, February 27, and Saturday, February 28, at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, with puck drop for all three games at 6:10 pm PT. Pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network for all three games starts at 6 pm PT.

PLAYER MILESTONES

Knight Monsters forward Casey Bailey is currently tied for third in the ECHL with 51 points and is tied for third in goals with 24. Bailey scored in two of the three games against the Steelheads.

Knight Monsters forward Jordan Gustafson recorded the third hat trick of the season for the Knight Monsters on Saturday. In addition to scoring three goals, Gustafson would add three assists, finishing the game with six points.

Knight Monsters defenseman Samuel Mayer is currently tied for the league lead amongst defensemen in goals with 11. Mayer scored in Friday's 6-0 victory.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT- JORDAN GUSTAFSON

Jordan Gustafson had an outstanding game on Saturday night, as he recorded a hat trick and three assists to finish with six points. In 21 games this season with the Knight Monsters, Gustafson currently has 22 points.

Currently on a Vegas Golden Knights contract, Gustafson is in his first pro season. Prior to joining Tahoe, Gustafson spent time in the Western Hockey League with the Seattle Thunderbirds and Lethbridge Hurricanes. Gustafson has also skated in six games this season with the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League.

RENO AREA FAN TRANSPORTATION PACKAGE

The Tahoe Knight Monsters are proud to offer a $50 ticket package, which includes a ticket to the game and round-trip transit for Reno area Knight Monsters fans to the Tahoe Blue Event Center for all home games this season!

WHO: Reno area fans of the Tahoe Knight Monsters

WHAT: Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority (TDVA), Amador Stage Lines, and the Tahoe Blue Event Center are offering a $50 package that includes a game ticket for the Knight Monsters game and round-trip transportation on the South Tahoe Airporter to and from games.

WHERE: Silver Legacy Valet (parking is free) in Reno to Tahoe Blue Event Center adjacent to Bally's Lake Tahoe.

WHEN: For all Knight Monsters home games starting November 21. On Fridays and Saturdays, transit departs from Reno at 3:45 pm PT, puck drops at 7 pm PT, and return departure arrives in Reno at 11 pm PT. On Sundays, transit departs from Reno at 12:15, puck drops at 3, and returns at 8:30.

HOW: Secure now: https://southtahoeairporter.com/, and enter the promo code TKM. This will bring up a $50 package, indicating the 50 percent savings off the regular transportation and ticket cost.

WHY: To offer hockey fans convenience, savings, and to reduce vehicle traffic. The TDVA is continually looking at opportunities to create seamless travel experiences with the Tahoe Blue Event Center. Earlier this fall, in partnership with the Tahoe Transportation District (TTD), south shore transit options to games expanded with Route 51. Thursdays through Saturdays (from South Lake Tahoe's Y Transit Center to Kingsbury Transit Center), to better serve both residents and visitors during late-night travel periods. Route 51 is ideal for service industry workers, event staff, and concertgoers with safe, reliable transportation after traditional operating hours.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, March 11, to take on the Kansas City Mavericks at Tahoe Blue Event Center for Pucks and Paws Knight. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from February 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.