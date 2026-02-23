Ryan Chyzowski Called up to Calgary Wranglers
Published on February 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Monday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, Ryan Chyzowski has been recalled to the Calgary Wranglers.
Chyzowski, 25, leads the Rush with 22 goals this season and is third with 37 points, while also pacing the team with four game winning goals. The fifth-year pro is coming off a very successful homestand with a goal in four of the five games and a positive rating in all five contests.
The Kamloops, B.C. native has spent the entire season with Rapid City and skated in all 49 games. Chyzowski is no stranger to the American Hockey League with 70 games played between the Toronto Marlies and Manitoba Moose. He has yet to suit up for the Wranglers.
The Rapid City Rush kick off the month of March at home on March 4th, 6th, and 7th against the Wheeling Nailers! Saturday, March 7th is Military Appreciation Night, presented by AARP South Dakota, featuring specialty jerseys and a Coca-Cola youth jersey giveaway. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.
