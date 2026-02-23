Ryan Chyzowski Called up to Calgary Wranglers

Published on February 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Monday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, Ryan Chyzowski has been recalled to the Calgary Wranglers.

Chyzowski, 25, leads the Rush with 22 goals this season and is third with 37 points, while also pacing the team with four game winning goals. The fifth-year pro is coming off a very successful homestand with a goal in four of the five games and a positive rating in all five contests.

The Kamloops, B.C. native has spent the entire season with Rapid City and skated in all 49 games. Chyzowski is no stranger to the American Hockey League with 70 games played between the Toronto Marlies and Manitoba Moose. He has yet to suit up for the Wranglers.

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Monday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, Ryan Chyzowski has been recalled to the Calgary Wranglers.

Chyzowski, 25, leads the Rush with 22 goals this season and is third with 37 points, while also pacing the team with four game winning goals. The fifth-year pro is coming off a very successful homestand with a goal in four of the five games and a positive rating in all five contests.







