ECHL Transactions - February 23
Published on February 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 23, 2026:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Tahoe:
Eric Olson, F (from Orlando)
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Jackson Parsons, G Assigned from Belleville by Ottawa
Atlanta:
Delete Nick Vilardo, G Released as EBUG
Cincinnati:
Delete Zack Trott, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Nick Rheaume, F Placed on Reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Jacques Bouquot, F Acquired from Toledo
Add Jed Pietila, D Acquired from Toledo
Add Will Hillman, F Acquired from Toledo
Add Colby Ambrosio, F Acquired from Toledo
Delete Garrett VanWyhe, F Traded to Toledo
Delete Christopher Brown, F Traded to Toledo
Orlando:
Add Connor Ungar, G Assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton
Reading:
Delete Artyom Guryev, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Massimo Rizzo, F Assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Add Carson Golder, F Assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Alec Butcher, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Ian Shane, G Placed on Reserve
Add Yaniv Perets, G Assigned by Lehigh Valley
South Carolina:
Add Cade Helmer, F Signed ATO
Delete DJ King, D Recalled by Hershey
Tahoe:
Delete Eric Olson, F Placed on Reserve
Add Jordan Papirny, G Assigned by Vegas
Toledo:
Delete Christopher Brown, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Jacques Bouquot, F Traded to Jacksonville
Delete Jed Pietila, D Traded to Jacksonville
Delete Will Hillman, F Traded to Jacksonville
Delete Colby Ambrosio, F Traded to Jacksonville
Add Garrett VanWyhe, F Acquired from Jacksonville
Add Christopher Brown, F Acquired from Jacksonville
Add Jed Pietila, D Activated from Reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Jeremy Michaud, D Signed ECHL SPC
Utah:
Delete Mike Gelatt, F Placed on Reserve
Wheeling:
Delete Matt Quercia, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Add Ryan McAllister, F Assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wichita:
Add Declan Smith, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jonathan Melee, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Nikita Borodaenko, F Placed on Reserve
ECHL Stories from February 23, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - February 23 - ECHL
- Rizzo Reassigned by Philadelphia from Lehigh Valley to Reading; Golder & Perets Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Knight Monsters Weekly Update: February 23, 2026 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Connor Ungar Reassigned by Edmonton Oilers to the Orlando Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Ryan Chyzowski Called up to Calgary Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Lions Announce the Signing of Quebec Native Jérémy Michaud - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Komets Back on Top Central Division Standings - Fort Wayne Komets
- Jonsson Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Fort Wayne Komets
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Maurizio Colella Returns from Europe, Rejoins Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Fort Wayne's Jonsson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Thunder Acquire Lucas Helland from Rapid City - Adirondack Thunder
- Thunder Capitalize Early to Beat Gargoyles 5-2 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- K-Wings Loaned Rookie Goaltender Aku Koskenvuo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Icemen Acquire Four Players & a Future Consideration in Trade with Toledo - Jacksonville Icemen
- Walleye Add Two Forwards in Trade with Icemen - Toledo Walleye
- Ghost Pirates Weekly Update: February 23 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Gargoyles Unable to Hold Second Period Lead, Thunder Win Game Two 4-2 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Sweeps Week, Four on Road Ahead - Kalamazoo Wings
- Defenseman D.J. King Recalled by Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Stingrays Weekly Report - February 23 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Weekly No. 18: February 23, 2026 - Toledo Walleye
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.