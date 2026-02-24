ECHL Transactions - February 23

Published on February 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 23, 2026:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Tahoe:

Eric Olson, F (from Orlando)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Jackson Parsons, G Assigned from Belleville by Ottawa

Atlanta:

Delete Nick Vilardo, G Released as EBUG

Cincinnati:

Delete Zack Trott, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Nick Rheaume, F Placed on Reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Jacques Bouquot, F Acquired from Toledo

Add Jed Pietila, D Acquired from Toledo

Add Will Hillman, F Acquired from Toledo

Add Colby Ambrosio, F Acquired from Toledo

Delete Garrett VanWyhe, F Traded to Toledo

Delete Christopher Brown, F Traded to Toledo

Orlando:

Add Connor Ungar, G Assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton

Reading:

Delete Artyom Guryev, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Massimo Rizzo, F Assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Add Carson Golder, F Assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Alec Butcher, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Ian Shane, G Placed on Reserve

Add Yaniv Perets, G Assigned by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

Add Cade Helmer, F Signed ATO

Delete DJ King, D Recalled by Hershey

Tahoe:

Delete Eric Olson, F Placed on Reserve

Add Jordan Papirny, G Assigned by Vegas

Toledo:

Delete Christopher Brown, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Jacques Bouquot, F Traded to Jacksonville

Delete Jed Pietila, D Traded to Jacksonville

Delete Will Hillman, F Traded to Jacksonville

Delete Colby Ambrosio, F Traded to Jacksonville

Add Garrett VanWyhe, F Acquired from Jacksonville

Add Christopher Brown, F Acquired from Jacksonville

Add Jed Pietila, D Activated from Reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Jeremy Michaud, D Signed ECHL SPC

Utah:

Delete Mike Gelatt, F Placed on Reserve

Wheeling:

Delete Matt Quercia, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Add Ryan McAllister, F Assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wichita:

Add Declan Smith, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jonathan Melee, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Nikita Borodaenko, F Placed on Reserve







ECHL Stories from February 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.