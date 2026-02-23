Connor Ungar Reassigned by Edmonton Oilers to the Orlando Solar Bears

Published on February 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the Edmonton Oilers of the NHL have reassigned goaltender Connor Ungar from the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League (AHL) to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL.

Ungar, 24, has appeared in 12 games this season with the Orlando Solar Bears, Fort Wayne Komets and Greensboro Gargoyles, posting a 5-1-4 record with a 1.54 Goals Against Average and .944 save percentage.

Following his call up to the AHL in December, Ungar earned a 9-2-1 record, with six consecutive victories from December 20 - January 16.

The 6-foot, 190-pound netminder played one season of college hockey for Brock University of USports, where he posted a 20-6-0 record during the 2023-24 season, earning the Clare Drake Award as USports Rookie of the Year, USports All-Rookie Honors, OUA Goaltender of the Year, and OUA First All-Star Team selection.

The Calgary, Alberta native spent five seasons in the Western Hockey League appearing in 87 games for Brandon, Red Deer, and Moose Jaw from 2018-2023. Ungar was 53-20-2 in that span with a 91.7 save percentage.

Ungar was signed by the Edmonton Oilers to a two-year, entry-level contract in March of 2024.







ECHL Stories from February 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.