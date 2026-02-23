Connor Ungar Reassigned by Edmonton Oilers to the Orlando Solar Bears
Published on February 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the Edmonton Oilers of the NHL have reassigned goaltender Connor Ungar from the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League (AHL) to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL.
Ungar, 24, has appeared in 12 games this season with the Orlando Solar Bears, Fort Wayne Komets and Greensboro Gargoyles, posting a 5-1-4 record with a 1.54 Goals Against Average and .944 save percentage.
Following his call up to the AHL in December, Ungar earned a 9-2-1 record, with six consecutive victories from December 20 - January 16.
The 6-foot, 190-pound netminder played one season of college hockey for Brock University of USports, where he posted a 20-6-0 record during the 2023-24 season, earning the Clare Drake Award as USports Rookie of the Year, USports All-Rookie Honors, OUA Goaltender of the Year, and OUA First All-Star Team selection.
The Calgary, Alberta native spent five seasons in the Western Hockey League appearing in 87 games for Brandon, Red Deer, and Moose Jaw from 2018-2023. Ungar was 53-20-2 in that span with a 91.7 save percentage.
Ungar was signed by the Edmonton Oilers to a two-year, entry-level contract in March of 2024.
ECHL Stories from February 23, 2026
- Rizzo Reassigned by Philadelphia from Lehigh Valley to Reading; Golder & Perets Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Knight Monsters Weekly Update: February 23, 2026 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Connor Ungar Reassigned by Edmonton Oilers to the Orlando Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Ryan Chyzowski Called up to Calgary Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Lions Announce the Signing of Quebec Native Jérémy Michaud - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Komets Back on Top Central Division Standings - Fort Wayne Komets
- Jonsson Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Fort Wayne Komets
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Maurizio Colella Returns from Europe, Rejoins Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Fort Wayne's Jonsson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Thunder Acquire Lucas Helland from Rapid City - Adirondack Thunder
- Thunder Capitalize Early to Beat Gargoyles 5-2 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- K-Wings Loaned Rookie Goaltender Aku Koskenvuo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Icemen Acquire Four Players & a Future Consideration in Trade with Toledo - Jacksonville Icemen
- Walleye Add Two Forwards in Trade with Icemen - Toledo Walleye
- Ghost Pirates Weekly Update: February 23 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Gargoyles Unable to Hold Second Period Lead, Thunder Win Game Two 4-2 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Sweeps Week, Four on Road Ahead - Kalamazoo Wings
- Defenseman D.J. King Recalled by Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Stingrays Weekly Report - February 23 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Weekly No. 18: February 23, 2026 - Toledo Walleye
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Connor Ungar Reassigned by Edmonton Oilers to the Orlando Solar Bears
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
- Harrison Meneghin Reassigned to the Syracuse Crunch by the Tampa Bay Lightning
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Forward Spencer Kersten to Solar Bears
- Chris Harpur Loaned to the Orlando Solar Bears from the Syracuse Crunch