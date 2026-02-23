K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Sweeps Week, Four on Road Ahead

Kalamazoo hits the road for four games this week, riding five wins in its last seven games.

OVERALL RECORD: 22-20-3-3

LAST WEEK: 3-0-0-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (22-20-3-3), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, prepare for four games on the road this week after winning three games last week. First, the K-Wings travel to Indy on Tuesday for a 10:30 a.m. game, and then head to Wheeling Friday with two games in Cincinnati on Saturday & Sunday.

Last week, the K-Wings went 3-0-0-0 (6-4, 4-3 F/OT, 4-3 F/OT)

First, Kalamazoo and Cincinnati traded a trio of goals, with Quinn Preston, David Keefer and Josh Bloom recording multiple goals en route to a 6-4 victory. Kalamazoo Rookie defenseman Davis Pennington and Preston each recorded multiple assists, and Keefer scored the game-winning goal with 4 minutes remaining in regulation. Tyriq Outen was stout between the pipes in his Kalamazoo debut, making 27 saves in the contest.

Friday, the K-Wings returned to Wings Event Center and delivered dramatically, beating the Indy Fuel 4-3 in overtime. Preston continued his offensive tear, registering a pair of helpers, and Zach Okabe iced the game 4:40 into overtime, extending his point streak to an ECHL best 9-games. Outen was fantastic in net, making 35 saves and turning aside 12 of 14 third-period shots.

On Saturday, Kalamazoo turned in another nail-biting performance with its second consecutive 4-3 overtime victory versus the Fuel. Ryan Cox sniped both the game-tying goal with 42 seconds remaining in regulation and the game-winning goal 18 seconds left inovertime. Outen continued his outstanding play, turning aside 35-of-38 shots on goal, including four in overtime.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

The K-Wings play no games at Wings Event Center.

NEXT WEEK!

Friday, Mar. 6: Our local first responders put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. For that, we want to say, 'Thank you.' Join us to celebrate Kalamazoo's finest on First Responders Night, honoring our local police officers, firefighters & EMTs at Wings Event Center, presented by Bronson. Plus, take advantage of the best food & drink deal in Kalamazoo via $3 Friday ($3 Beers, Sodas & Hot Dogs), presented by Bud Light.

Saturday, Mar. 7: Celebrate strength, spirit, and the power of women at K-Wings EmpowHER Night, presented by Girl Scouts Heart of America for a 4:30 p.m. puck drop presented by Discover Kalamazoo! We're spotlighting the incredible impact women make both in Kalamazoo and in sports. The first 1,000 women, of all ages, through the doors score a limited-edition EmpowHER K-Wings baseball cap! After the final whistle, stick around for a Fans Skate the Ice event - just $5 for skate rentals!

Sunday, Mar. 8: Mascot Madness is back and Slappy's throwing the wildest party of the season at 3 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center! Catch your favorite mascots battling it out in intermission broomball! You won't want to miss this family-friendly fan-favorite with all of Slappy's friends.

NEXT MONTH AT WINGS EVENT CENTER!

The K-Wings play seven games at Wings Event Center, including:

Saturday, Mar. 14: The legend returns! Green Ice is back, presented by Southern Michigan Bank & Trust! Celebrate St. Patrick's Day the Kalamazoo way with the game that started it all at 7 p.m. EST on Saturday, March 14, at Wings Event Center. From glowing Green Foam LED Sticks for every fan to the post-game auction of player-worn specialty jerseys benefiting The Salvation Army, this is a night where memories are made, and history lives on.

Friday, Mar. 20: March into the weekend with $3 Friday, presented by Bud Light, at Wings Event Center! Enjoy $3 beers, sodas, and hot dogs (*until 8 p.m.) while the K-Wings bring the heat on the ice to welcome the Rapid City Rush. Great hockey, great vibes, and great deals - what more could you want?

Saturday, Mar. 21: Good grief! Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the Peanuts gang are taking over Wings Event Center as the K-Wings face off against the Rush in a Saturday showdown, presented by Discover Kalamazoo. It's also Pucks 'N Paws, presented by Blain's Farm & Fleet, where your pup takes center ice! We're silencing the goal horns and turning up the tail wags. Plus, don't miss the dog race during the first intermission and the Peanuts-themed specialty jersey auction after the game, benefiting the MRC Industries!

RESULTS

Wednesday, Feb. 18 - Kalamazoo vs. Cincinnati (W, 6-4), Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, OH| Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (20-20-3-3) return home victorious after exploding for three first-period goals and three multi-goal scorers, beating the Cincinnati Cyclones (21-22-3-0) on Wednesday at Heritage Bank Center, 6-4. Kalamazoo enjoyed a four-point performance from Quinn Preston (2g, 2a) as well as three multi-point outings from David Keefer (2g, 1a), Josh Bloom (2g) and Davis Pennington (2a). Keefer (4) sniped the game-winning goal inside the right post at the 16:00 mark of the third period. Cincinnati struck first at the 12:32 mark, but Kalamazoo quickly responded. Preston (18) answered with a net-front wrister at the 14:14 mark. Keefer (3) then lit the lamp with a top-shelf snipe at the 16:47 mark. Preston (19) continued the K-Wings' first-period push with his second goal of the night 25 seconds later at the 17:12 mark. Unfortunately, the Cyclones held the middle frame momentum, responding with a trio of goals at the 55-second and 3:30 marks, then again on the power play at the 6:45 mark. However, Bloom (5) evened the game on the rush at the 10:48 mark. Bloom (6) went on to add the empty-net insurance goal with 16-seconds remaining in regulation. Tyriq Outen (3-1-0-1) was stout in net, making 27 saves, and the K-Wings went 3-for-4 on the power play.

Friday, Feb. 20 - Indy vs. Kalamazoo (W, 4-3 F/OT), Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI| Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (21-20-3-3 iced the game in an overtime thriller, outlasting the Indy Fuel (22-17-7-1) on Friday at Wings Event Center, 4-3. Zach Okabe (12) sniped the bar-down game winner 4:40 into overtime. The Fuel took the early advantage, scoring a goal at the 2:45 mark of the first. Andre Ghantous (12) answered with a net front power-play chip to even the score at one at the 11:25 mark. Powell Connor (2) then gave the K-Wings their first lead of the game, backhanding the puck through the netminder's pads at the 18:26 mark of the second period. The captain Collin Saccoman (4) then fired a bomb from the top of the right circle that found the back of the net at the 12:00 mark of the third frame. Unfortunately, Indy responded with a pair of goals at 13:20 and 19:10 (extra-attacker) to knot the score at three and send the game to overtime. Tyriq Outen (4-1-0-1) was stout in net, making 31 saves. The K-Wings went 1-for-2 on the power play, 1-for-1 on the penalty kill and took a 39-34 shot advantage in the contest.

Saturday, Feb. 21 - Indy vs. Kalamazoo (W, 4-3 F/OT), Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI| Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (22-20-3-3) flipped the script on the Indy Fuel (22-17-8-1) for their second consecutive overtime win Saturday at Wings Event Center, 4-3. Ryan Cox (13) capped his masterclass performance by banging home the game-tying goal with 42 seconds remaining in regulation and then the game-winning goal with 18 seconds remaining in OT. With 42 seconds remaining left, Cox (12) deposited the game-tying goal, standing near the right post in the crease. After a scoreless first frame, the Fuel found the net first at the 1:17 mark of the second period. Colin Bilek (13) evened the game, sniping a power-play one-timer from above the left circle at the 12:53 mark. Near the end of the frame, Bloom (7) found himself all alone, breaking away and undressing the netminder for an iso 5-hole goal at the 18:29 mark. Unfortunately, Indy responded in the third period with a pair of goals at the 2:01 and 8:29 marks to take a 3-2 advantage. Tyriq Outen (5-1-0-1) was fantastic between the pipes, making 35 saves, including four in overtime. The K-Wings went a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill and 1-for-5 on the power play.

ON THE MOVE

Feb. 17 - Goaltender Ty Young was recalled from loan by Vancouver (NHL) and reassigned to Abbotsford (AHL)

Feb. 18 - The Kalamazoo Wings acquired rookie goaltender Tyriq Outen from the Wichita Thunder for future considerations

FAST FACTS

K-Wings forward Zach Okabe is on a current ECHL best, and career-long, 10-game point streak (3g, 10a)

K-Wings forward Josh Bloom (VAN) has scored 12 points (5g, 7a) on his current six-game point streak

K-Wings Alternate captain Quinn Preston scored nine points (5g, 4a) in the last four games

TEAM TRENDS

17-5-3-3 in 1-goal games this season

10-2-0-0 when scoring a power-play goal on the road

9-1-0-0 when scoring 5 goals or more

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 45 - Quinn Preston

GOALS: 19 - Quinn Preston

ASSISTS: 28 - Zach Okabe

PLUS/MINUS: +10 - Quinn Preston

ROOKIE GOALS: 11 - *Hunter Strand

ROOKIE ASSISTS: 26 - *Davis Pennington

PIMS: 87 - Spencer Kennedy

PP GOALS: 7 - Colin Bilek, Quinn Preston

PP ASSISTS: 10 - Nolan Walker

SH GOALS: 2 - Ryan Cox, *Hunter Strand

GW GOALS: 6 - Zach, Okabe

SHOTS: 122 - Quinn Preston

WINS: 7 - Jonathan Lemieux, Ty Young**

GAA: 2.98 - Jonathan Lemieux

SAVE %: .902 - Jonathan Lemieux

* Rookie

** Currently with Abbotsford (AHL)

*** Currently with Vancouver (NHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 2/8 (25.0 %)

This Season - 32/155 (20.6 %) | (No. 9 (ECHL)

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 8/9 (88.9%)

This Season - 107/135 (79.3%)| No. 19 (ECHL)







