Komets Back on Top Central Division Standings

Published on February 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - After taking five out of a possible six points last week, the Komets enter the week in first place in the Central Division, with a record of 29-13-8-0 for 66 points. The team finishes their six-game road stretch with a trip to Wheeling on Wednesday, before returning home to face Cincinnati on Friday and Wheeling on Saturday. The Komets will finish the week with a return trip to Wheeling on Sunday. Tickets for all home games are on sale now at the Allen County War Memorial ticket office and at komets.com.

ECHL STANDINGS

Last week's results

Wed. 2/18 at NOR 3-1 W

Sat. 2/20 at NOR 6-5 OTL

Sun. 2/21 at NOR 4-1 W

About last week -

The Komets visited Norfolk on Wednesday in game one of a three game series against the Admirals.

In the first period, the Komets got the scoring going when Kirill Tyutyayev received a pass from Matt Copponi and beat Norfolk netminder, Alex Worthington, at 5:31 for his 14th goal of the campaign. The Admirals countered with a short-handed goal at 13:41 to tie the game.

The Komets were the recipients of a lucky bounce when James Stefan dumped the puck of the end wall in the Norfolk zone, fooling Worthington leading Jayden Grubbe pushing the puck into an open net to give the Komets the lead after two periods.

The only marker in the final period went to Stefan when he knocked the puck into an empty net at 19:19 to give the Komets a 3-1 win. Sam Jonsson got the victory, making 25 saves.

In the middle game of the three-game series at Norfolk, the Komets fell in overtime 6-5 to the Admirals.

In the first period, the Komets started scoring just 28 seconds into the game when Austin Magera nabbed his 22nd goal of the season, with an assist going to Tyler Inamoto. That goal was quickly erased when Norfolk's Nathan Noel scored at 2:52. The Komets reclaimed the lead with an unassisted short-handed goal from Trevor Janicke at 6:39. With Norfolk still on a power-play, the Admirals beat goaltender Nathan Day for the second time with a score at 7:05, and again at 16:30.

William Dufour tied the game at three when he struck with a power-play goal at 3:05 of the second period, with assists from Jalen Smereck and Magera. That goal was followed by defenseman Reece Harsch sending the puck past Norfolk netminder Alex Worthington at 7:52 to make the game 4-3. At 10:28, four separate altercations broke out, resulting in six players being ejected from the match, including defensemen Tyson Feist, Inamoto, and Smereck, all taking an early exit. When play resumed, Janicke took a penalty, and Norfolk scored their third power-play goal to tie the game.

In the final period, Janicke struck again at 14:42 to give the Komets a one-goal edge, but with Worthington out for the extra skater, the Admirals tied the game 5-5 at 19:33. The game moved to overtime, where Norfolk gained the 6-5 win on the game-winning goal at 2:14.

The Komets faced the Admirals in the rubber match of their three-game series in Norfolk on Saturday.

Matt Capponi got the Komets off to a quick start with his fourth goal of the season at 6:54, with assists going to Anthony Petruzzelli and Dru Krebs. That goal was followed by Krebs setting up Alex Aleardi for his 18th tally of the season to give the Komets a 2-0 lead at 16:45.

In the second period, Norfolk gained a power-play goal at 1:28 to pull within one, but the Admirals took two consecutive high-sticking penalties to give the Komets a two-man power play, resulting in Aleardi collecting his second goal on the night to make it a 3-1 game at 5:12.

In the final period of the weekend, the Komets found the back of the net for the fourth time when Austin Magera scored at 15:20 on a power play to conclude the scoring, giving the Komets a 4-1. Sam Jonsson got the win, making 17 saves.

Komet leaders-

Points: 45 - Tyutyayev

Goals: 23 - Magera

Assists: 31 - Smereck, Tyutyayev

Power Play Goals: 8 - Magera

Short-Handed Goals: 2 - Janicke

Game Winning Goals: 6 - Murray

Shots: 161 - Smereck

PIM: 70 - Smereck

Plus/Minus: +22 - Krebs

Home Points: 17- Magera, Tyutyayev

Home Goals: 12 - Magera

Home Assists: 12 - Smereck

Road Points: 28 - Tyutyayev

Road Goals: 12 - Murray, Stefan, Aleardi

Road Assists: 20 - Smereck, Tyutyayev

Goaltenders

Appearances: Nathan Day, 28

Wins: Nathan Day, 14

Saves: 629, Nathan Day

Goals against: 48 - Samuel Jonsson

Save percentage: .908 - Samuel Jonsson

Shutouts: 4 - Samuel Jonsson

Icing the puck - The Komets have gained points in 17 straight road games. The team has not lost in regulation on the road since November 15, 2025, at Toledo. Sam Jonsson is 11-1-1 on the road with four shutouts with a 1.62 goals against average, and has won his last three decisions. William Dufour has a six-game point streak (2g, 6a), Austin Magera is also on a six-game point streak (4g, 5a), and Kirill Tyutyayev has a five-game point streak (2g, 6a). Magera's goal at:28 in Saturday's OTL was the fastest goal to start a game this season. Trevor Janicke earned his first three-point game of the season on Saturday (2g, 1a). Alex Aleardi turned in his third two-goal game in a win on Saturday at Norfolk. The Komets are 21-1-3 when leading after two periods. The team has scored 63 third-period goals this season.

Upcoming Promotions

Friday, February 27 -Komets Fight Cancer Jerseys: A silent auction for the game-worn jerseys will take place in the arena lobby. Bidding ends at the start of the 3rd period. Proceeds to benefit Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, Kids with Cancer.

Kids Seat FREE Night: Receive a FREE Kids ticket courtesy of Lutheran Health Network and Aunt Millie's with the purchase of any regular-priced adult ticket! Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office to take advantage of this offer.

Saturday, February 28 - Blackout Night: The Komets will be wearing their "Blackout" jerseys! Get yours at the game or at the Komets Shop.

Midwest Box Breaks Player Card Giveaway: Komets Legend, Steve Fletcher, will be in the Autograph Zone pre-game and first intermission to sign autographs for fans and take photos.

Chuck-A-Puck Night: Play Chuck-A-Puck presented by All-American Stores in the 2nd Intermission for a chance to win FREE Gas for a Year, plus other great prizes from Komets Partners!

Komet hockey on WXKE - Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on 96.3 WKXE. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets - Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.







