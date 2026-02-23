Ghost Pirates Weekly Update: February 23
Published on February 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, wrapped up a two-game week that began on the road in Orlando on Saturday and concluded Sunday afternoon at Enmarket Arena against the Atlanta Gladiators for a Publix Family Funday.
LAST WEEK'S HAUNTS
Saturday, February 21 - at Orlando (4-1 W)
The Ghost Pirates received contributions from the blue line in a 4-1 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears. Will Riedell opened the scoring, while Noah Carroll added a shorthanded goal. Reece Vitelli netted an insurance marker in the third period, and Dennis Cesana sealed the win with an empty-net goal.
Sunday, February 22 - vs. Atlanta (3-0 W)
Savannah capped the week with a shutout victory over the Atlanta Gladiators. Noah Giesbrecht recorded his first professional shutout, stopping all 26 shots he faced. Connor Gregga opened the scoring late in the first period, Matt Koopman added an insurance goal in the third, and Cristophe Tellier secured the win with an empty-net tally.
ON THE PLANK
Savannah returns to action with a midweek road matchup in Atlanta before hosting a pair of home games Friday and Saturday, then closing out the week on the road in South Carolina.
- Tuesday, Feb. 24 - at Atlanta | 7:10 p.m. ET
- Friday, Feb. 27 - vs. South Carolina | 7:00 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Feb. 28 - vs. Atlanta | 7:00 p.m. ET
- Sunday, Mar. 1 - at South Carolina | 3:00 p.m. ET
PLAYER SPOTLIGHT
Noah Giesbrecht - One week after earning his first ECHL victory, Giesbrecht recorded his first professional shutout Sunday against Atlanta, stopping all 26 shots in the 3-0 win.
All games will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.
