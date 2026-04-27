Ghost Pirates Weekly Update: April 27

Published on April 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, opened their first-round playoff series against the Florida Everblades this past week.

LAST WEEK'S HAUNTS

Friday, April 24 - Game 1 - at Florida (2-0 L)

The Everblades shut out a strong effort from the Ghost Pirates in Game 1 of the South Division Semifinal.

Saturday, April 25 - Game 2 - at Florida (4-1 L)

Florida used a strong second period to take Game 2 and a 2-0 series lead. Matt Koopman scored the first playoff goal in Ghost Pirates franchise history in the loss.

ON THE PLANK

The series now shifts to Savannah as the Ghost Pirates look to respond on home ice at Enmarket Arena:

- Wednesday, April 29 - vs. Florida | 7:00 p.m. ET

Game 3 - South Division Semifinal

- Friday, May 1 - vs. Florida | 7:00 p.m. ET

Game 4 - South Division Semifinal

- Saturday, May 2 - vs. Florida | 7:00 p.m. ET

Game 5 - South Division Semifinal (if necessary)

All games will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Savannah Taphouse will serve as the official sponsor of the Ghost Pirates during the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Tickets and additional information for Game 3 at Enmarket Arena are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from April 27, 2026

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