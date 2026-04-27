ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

Published on April 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced that Kansas City's Marcus Crawford has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #G-2, Tahoe at Kansas City, on April 25.

Crawford is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing at 9:32 of the first period.

Crawford will miss Kansas City's next three playoff games, which include games at Tahoe on April 29 and April 30, and either Game 5 at Tahoe on May 2, or Game 1 of the Mountain Division Finals.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.







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