ECHL Transactions - April 27
Published on April 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 27, 2026:
Allen:
Add Marco Costantini, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Jackson Parsons, G Placed on Reserve
Atlanta:
Add Josh Davies, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Kirklan Irey, F Placed on Reserve
Add Dylan Carabia, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Cam Gaudette, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Nolan Orzeck, D Placed on Reserve
Add Jack Matier, D Assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville
Bloomington:
Add Zach Faremouth, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Parker Lindauer, F Placed on Reserve
Add Cullen Ferguson, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Brenden Datema, D Placed on Reserve
South Carolina:
Add Ryan Hofer, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Kyler Kupka, F Placed on Reserve
Add Kaden Bohlsen, F Activated from Reserve
Add Reilly Webb, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Mikey Adamson, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Lynden Breen, F Placed on Reserve
Wheeling:
Delete Taylor Gauthier, G Recalled to Pittsburgh
ECHL Stories from April 27, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - April 27 - ECHL
- Komets Lead Division Semifinal Series 2-0 - Fort Wayne Komets
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Komets Lead Series 2-0 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Jack Matier Reassigned to Atlanta Ahead of Game 3 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Ghost Pirates Weekly Update: April 27 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Walleye Weekly No. 27: April 27, 2026 - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Weekly Report - April 27 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Take 3-0 Series Lead After OT Win - Allen Americans
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