ECHL Transactions - April 27

Published on April 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 27, 2026:

Allen:

Add Marco Costantini, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Jackson Parsons, G Placed on Reserve

Atlanta:

Add Josh Davies, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Kirklan Irey, F Placed on Reserve

Add Dylan Carabia, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Cam Gaudette, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Nolan Orzeck, D Placed on Reserve

Add Jack Matier, D Assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville

Bloomington:

Add Zach Faremouth, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Parker Lindauer, F Placed on Reserve

Add Cullen Ferguson, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Brenden Datema, D Placed on Reserve

South Carolina:

Add Ryan Hofer, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Kyler Kupka, F Placed on Reserve

Add Kaden Bohlsen, F Activated from Reserve

Add Reilly Webb, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Mikey Adamson, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Lynden Breen, F Placed on Reserve

Wheeling:

Delete Taylor Gauthier, G Recalled to Pittsburgh







ECHL Stories from April 27, 2026

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