Americans Take 3-0 Series Lead After OT Win

Published on April 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans mob Colby McAuley after his game-winning goal

(Allen Americans, Credit: Lisa, Idaho Steelheads) Allen Americans mob Colby McAuley after his game-winning goal(Allen Americans, Credit: Lisa, Idaho Steelheads)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AH), played the first road game in the series on Sunday afternoon and it was the Americans coming out on top 4-3 in overtime on a goal by Colby McAuley.

The Steelheads jumped on the Americans in the opening period for three goals. Jade Miller (2), Nick Canade (1) and Ty Pelton-Byce (2). The third Idaho goal came on the power play. Idaho was 1-for-3 with the man advantage. Idaho outshot Allen 13-6

The second period belonged to Allen, who scored a pair of goals less than a minute apart. First, Danny Katic scored on the power play, his second goal of the playoffs at the 11:49 mark. Then, 59 seconds later Djibril Toure, with his first goal of the postseason to cut the lead to 3-2. Idaho outshot the Americans 12-7 in the middle frame.

The Americans tied the game early in the third period on Brayden Watts third goal of the playoffs at the 2:25 mark and the game was tied at 3-3 as the Americans battled all the way back to even. Idaho held the advantage in shots 34-20 after regulation.

In overtime both teams had early chances, but the Americans cashed in when Colby McAuley deflected one past Idaho's Jake Barczewski at the 4:25 mark to give the Americans the win and a 3-0 series lead.

Game 4 of the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs is Monday night at 8:10 PM CDT at Idaho Central Arena. The Americans lead the Best-of-Seven Series 3-0.

Three Stars of the Game:

1.- McAuley - Allen

2.- Katic - Allen

3. - Jardine - Idaho

They Said it:

Colby McAuley: " You know, us boys all knew what needed to be done after being down 3-0 in the first. We went out & did a job. It's hard to do it in that building, but never a doubt, the boys all bought in and got it done. Love the fellas."

Steve Martinson: "The guys showed a lot of character. Obviously, Idaho had their backs to the wall and came out determined to win. The comeback is what I'd call a backbreaker but now we have to be ready to have a better start tomorrow."

The Americans lead the Best-of-Seven Series 3-0

Game 1, Idaho 1 at Allen 5 Final

Game 2, Idaho 2 at Allen 4 Final

Game 3, Allen 3 at Idaho 2 Final OT

Game 4, Monday, April 27th at Idaho, 8:10 PM (CDT)

Game 5, Tuesday, April 28th at Idaho, 8:10 PM (CDT) if necessary

Game 6, Saturday, May 2nd at Allen, 7:10 PM (CDT) if necessary

Game 7, Sunday, May 3rd at Allen, 4:10 PM (CDT) if necessary

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ECHL Stories from April 27, 2026

Americans Take 3-0 Series Lead After OT Win - Allen Americans

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