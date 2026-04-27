Jack Matier Reassigned to Atlanta Ahead of Game 3

Published on April 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, proud affiliate of the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League and the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League, announced on Monday that defenseman Jack Matier has been reassigned from Milwaukee to Atlanta.

Matier, under contract with the Nashville Predators, returns to Atlanta from Milwaukee following the Admirals 2-1 loss to the Manitoba Moose in the opening round of the Calder Cup Playoffs. With Milwaukee, Matier recorded 1 goal and 5 assists in 24 games in the regular season and did not appear in a game for the Admirals in the playoffs. The defenseman spent portions of the season with Atlanta and had 2 goals and 5 assists for 7 points in 25 games with a +16 rating with the Gladiators. He will wear #5 in his return to Atlanta.

Matier was drafted by the Predators in the 4th round, 124th overall in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. The 23-year-old, 6'6", 205-pound defenseman played in 52 games with the Gladiators in the 2023-24 season, where he scored 6 goals and 11 assists for 17 points.

The native of Sault Ste. Marie, ON, played in the Ontario Hockey League for four seasons with the Ottawa 67's, amassing 22 goals and 65 assists for 87 points in 180 games. In his final season of junior hockey before joining Milwaukee, Matier scored 13 goals and 36 assists for 49 points and a +40 rating in 58 games in 2022-23. Matier won gold with Canada at the 2023 World Junior Championship, with one assist and a +4 rating in seven games. He also claimed gold representing Team Canada in the 2021 U-18 World Championship.

The Gladiators South Division Semifinals series against the South Carolina Stingrays is now even at 1-1 as the scene shifts to Gas South Arena for the first playoff games in Duluth in 8 years. Games 3 & 4 are set for Monday and Tuesday night at 7:10 PM. Don't miss out - get your tickets HERE and join the battle today!







ECHL Stories from April 27, 2026

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