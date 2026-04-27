Komets Lead Division Semifinal Series 2-0

Published on April 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - With two wins at the Coliseum last weekend, the Komets have taken a 2-0 lead over Indy in their best-of-seven opening round Kelly Cup playoff series. The two teams will meet for game three at the Fishers Event Center on Tuesday, with game four played on Wednesday at Fishers. If needed, the series will return to the Coliseum on Sunday for game five, starting at 5:05 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at the Allen County War Memorial ticket office and at komets.com.

KELLY CUP PLAYOFFS

Fort Wayne versus Indy playoff schedule

Game 1 - Komets 3 - Indy 0

Game 2 - Komets 5 - Indy 1

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 28 at 7:05 p.m. ET at Indy

Game 4 - Wednesday, April 29 at 7:05 p.m. ET at Indy

Game 5 - Sunday, May 3 at 5:05 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Tuesday, May 5 at 7:05 p.m. ET at Indy (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 6 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)

About last week -

The Komets took to the ice Friday at the Coliseum for the franchise's 606th playoff game as they faced the Indy Fuel in game one of the best-of-seven opening round of the Kelly Cup playoffs.

In the first period, Brady Stonehouse was able to find the back of the net on a shorthanded goal for the only goal of the period at 19:39. After a scoreless second period, the Komets nabbed their second of the game when Mathew Brown lifted the puck over the shoulder of Indy's goaltender, Mitchell Weeks, at 4:28, with assists going to Austin Magera and William Dufour. With his team on the power-play, Magera deflected a shot from Jalen Smereck to notch his first of the playoffs and put the Komets up 3-0. Nathan Day and the Komet defense shut the door the rest of the way, solidifying the 28th shutout in Komet playoff history.

The Komets looked to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series with the Indy Fuel on Saturday at the Coliseum.

The Fuel got their first goal of the post-season when Cody Laskosky slipped past Reese Harsch at the Komet blueline, leading to the forward pushing the puck over the shoulder of Komet goaltender, Nathan Day, at 6:39 for the only goal of the first period.

In the second period, the Komets came to life with three goals. Harsch tied the game at 3:45, followed by a Matt Brown wraparound tally at 5:56. Jalen Smereck ended the scoring with a power play goal at 7:17, with assists going to Austin Magera and William Dufour to put the Komets up 3-1 after 40 minutes.

Zach Bookman gained his first pro goal in the third period with a power-play strike at 10:56 to push the lead to 4-1. After Indy goaltender Mitchell Weeks stopped Smereck on a penalty shot, Brady Stonehouse ended the scoring with a goal at 19:21 to give the Komets a 5-1 win, and a 2-0 series lead. Nathan Day got his second win of the series, making 34 saves.

Icing the puck - The Komets are out to their first 2-0 playoff series lead since 2017. Nathan Day's shutout in game one was the Komets 28th playoff shutout in team history. The Komets are now 11-2-1 versus Indy this season, including the regular season.

Komet hockey on WXKE - Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on 96.3 WKXE. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets - Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.







ECHL Stories from April 27, 2026

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