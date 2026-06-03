Season Ends with 4-3 Overtime Loss to Kansas City

Published on June 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







The Komets returned to Independence, Missouri, on Tuesday looking to force Game 7 of the Western Conference Final.

In the first period, the two teams combined for just eight total shots, but the Mavericks took advantage of a miscue from Komet netminder Sam Jonsson and scored the first goal at 15:03.

Justin Janicke scored his second of the game at 6:57 as he banked the puck off of Komet defenseman Reece Harsche's skate and passed Jonsson to make it a 2-0 game.

In the final period, Kansas City pushed their lead to three with a breakaway goal at 1:57, but Matthew Brown and Brady Stonehouse answered for the Komets to make it a 3-2 match. With time winding down and Jonsson on the bench for the extra skater, William Dufour tied the game with five seconds remaining to send the game to overtime.

The extra time lasted only 1:04 as the Mavericks found the back of the net to take the game and the series 4-3.







ECHL Stories from June 2, 2026

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