ECHL Transactions - June 2
ECHL ECHL

ECHL Transactions - June 2

Published on June 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release


Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, June 2, 2026:

Kansas City:

Add Colby MacArthur, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Casey Carreau, F Placed on Reserve

Check out the ECHL Statistics

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ECHL Stories from June 2, 2026


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