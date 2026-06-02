ECHL Transactions - June 2
Published on June 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, June 2, 2026:
Kansas City:
Add Colby MacArthur, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Casey Carreau, F Placed on Reserve
Check out the ECHL Statistics
ECHL Stories from June 2, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - June 2 - ECHL
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