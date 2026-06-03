Kansas City Captures Bruce Taylor Trophy as Western Conference Champions

Published on June 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The Kansas City Mavericks captured the Bruce Taylor Trophy as ECHL Western Conference champions on Tuesday with a 4-3 overtime win over the Fort Wayne Komets in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals.

Kansas City wins the series 4 games to 2, and advances to the 2026 Kelly Cup Finals, where it will meet the Florida Everblades. The Mavericks advance to the Kelly Cup Finals for the second time in three seasons after falling to Florida 4 games to 1 in the 2024 Kelly Cup Finals.

Jakov Novak, who scored the overtime game-winning goal on Tuesday, led Kansas City in the series with five goals, while David Cotton (3g-3a), Landon McCallum (2g-4a) and Marcus Crawford (1g-5a) shared the team lead with six points each.

The trophy is named in recognition of Bruce Taylor, who was the founding father of the West Coast Hockey League. In the early 1990s, Taylor purchased teams in Fresno, Reno and Bakersfield and in 1995 joined them with teams in Anchorage, Fairbanks and San Diego to form the West Coast Hockey League. The Taylor Cup was presented to the playoff champion in the WCHL from the league's inaugural season in 1995-96 until the league ceased operations following the 2002-03 season. Taylor's ownership in hockey began in 1983 with the purchase of the Burnaby Bluehawks of the British Columbia Junior Hockey League and continued with the purchase of the Richmond Sockeyes in the BCJHL and the New Westminster Royals in the BCJHL.

Bruce Taylor Trophy Champions

2026 Kansas City Mavericks

2025 Toledo Walleye

2024 Kansas City Mavericks

2023 Idaho Steelheads

2022 Toledo Walleye

2021 Fort Wayne Komets

2020 Trophy not awarded due to COVID-19

2019 Toledo Walleye

2018 Colorado Eagles

2017 Colorado Eagles

2016 Allen Americans

2015 Allen Americans

2014 Alaska Aces

2013 Stockton Thunder

2012 Las Vegas Wranglers

2011 Alaska Aces

2010 Idaho Steelheads

2009 Alaska Aces

2008 Las Vegas Wranglers

2007 Idaho Steelheads

2006 Alaska Aces

2005 Trenton Titans

2004 Idaho Steelheads

2003 Columbia Inferno

2002 Greenville Grrrowl

2001 South Carolina Stingrays

2000 Louisiana IceGators

1999 Mississippi Sea Wolves

1998 Pensacola Ice Pilots







ECHL Stories from June 2, 2026

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