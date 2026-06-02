Trois-Rivières Lions Announce Tixr as New Ticketing Partner

Published on June 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions, ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, and Tixr, a global leader in modern event commerce and ticketing technology, are proud to announce a new multi-year partnership. The agreement, beginning with the 2026-27 season, marks Tixr's entry into professional hockey and represents another significant step in the company's expansion among leading sports organizations worldwide.

This partnership will allow the Trois-Rivières Lions to elevate the fan experience through Tixr's innovative technology while optimizing ticketing and event operations. Fans attending hockey games and other events at the Colisée Vidéotron will benefit from a more seamless, modern, and immersive experience.

Through Tixr's fully integrated platform, fans will be able to purchase, manage, and personalize their event experience with greater ease. The new Tixr digital wallet will also provide enhanced self-service capabilities, including ticket transfers, seat upgrades, and other convenient features designed to put fans in control of their tickets.

Alex Cousineau, President of the Trois-Rivières Lions, is excited about the organization's new partnership with Tixr: "This partnership with Tixr reflects our commitment to enhancing the experience we provide to both our fans and partners. It marks an important milestone in our ongoing efforts to innovate and modernize the event experience by implementing a platform that is more efficient, intuitive, and accessible for our entire community. We chose to work with Tixr because their vision truly puts the fan at the center of every interaction, focusing on simplicity, technology, and a seamless experience at every touchpoint."

Stéphane McGarry, Vice President of Partnerships and National Director for Canada at Tixr, added: "We are extremely proud to become the official ticketing partner of the Trois-Rivières Lions. Under the leadership of Alex Cousineau and his team, the organization shares our vision of delivering a modern, seamless, and fan-focused event experience. This partnership represents an important strategic milestone for Tixr as we continue to expand within the sports and arena entertainment sectors in Quebec. By welcoming the Lions to our growing network of premier sports properties and venues, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering innovative technology and solutions that simplify every fan interaction-from ticket purchase to the live experience at the Colisée. We firmly believe that the future of entertainment lies in creating experiences that are more connected, accessible, and engaging for fans."

With a strong presence across sports, music festivals, and live entertainment, Tixr has quickly established itself as a major force in ticketing and event technology. The company exclusively powers more than 700 entertainment brands across 40 countries and has processed nearly $2 billion in transactions through its modern, immersive platform that goes far beyond traditional ticket sales.

The Trois-Rivières Lions' 2026-27 full-season and half-season memberships are already on sale. Additional details regarding the transition to the new ticketing platform will be communicated at a later date.







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